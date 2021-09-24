Douglas Monte Davis

April 26, 1935 - September 22, 2021

Douglas Monte Davis, 86, died September 22, 2021, in Buhl, Idaho due to complications from Parkinson's disease.

He was born April 26, 1935 in Pocatello, Idaho to Seth Emris Davis and Genevieve Belle Davis. They resided north of Blackfoot for nine years, running a small store in the Kimball area. Monte's father was drafted into the Army during World War II in 1944 and was sent to Japan. The family moved to Buhl to live with his grandpa and grandma Johnson. His father was discharged in 1946 and started his own wholesale produce trucking business in Buhl. Besides working with his father, he spent a lot of time hunting, fishing, and exploring with family and friends.

Monte graduated from Buhl High School in 1953 and attended BYU. In 1955 he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the South Australia Mission. Many special experiences occurred during this service including being a member of the famed Mormon Yankees basketball team. During his missionary service he developed a sure knowledge that Jesus Christ is our Savior and Redeemer.

After returning from his mission, he began dating a pretty young lady, Caralee Hugentobler, of Buhl. On July 30, 1958, Monte and Caralee were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple.

After six months of active duty in the army and during three and a half years in the army reserve, Monte completed his schooling at BYU. Their sons, Doug, David, and Rodney were born during this period. In 1964 they moved to Buhl where Monte began his accounting career and three more sons, Tad, Kyle, and Mark were born. In 1972, Monte opened his own public accounting business operating it until 2013. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving faithfully in many callings including Bishop and home teacher.

He is survived by his wife, Caralee of Buhl; sons, Doug (Deanne) of Evanston, Wyoming; David (Bernice) of Jerome, Idaho; Rodney (Barbara) of Orem, Utah; Tad (Amy) of Eagle, Idaho; Kyle (Jodi) of Lexington Park, Maryland; and Mark (Jackie) of Round Rock, Texas; brothers, Dan (Judy) of Sandy, Utah and Steve of Paul, Idaho; 21 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family wishes to thank the care given dad by the wonderful staff of Auburn Crest Home Health and Hospice including Shannon, Rosa, Samantha, Mary, and Sonia as well as his other caregivers Andi, Jackie, Racquel and little Gentry. You'll have a special place in our hearts.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Ave., Buhl. Grave dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Monte's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.