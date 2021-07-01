Douglas Arthur Schrank

August 11, 1927 - June 28, 2021

Douglas Arthur Schrank, age 93, passed away on June 28, 2021 at a Twin Falls hospital following a fall. He was born August 11, 1927 in Idaho Falls to Arthur and Eva Schrank.

Doug moved around a lot as the child of an engineer, but his fondest memories of childhood were cemented in the small town of Mackay, Idaho. He credited his love of candy for giving him his start in business management at an early age. At the age of five, he got his first job helping the milkman deliver milk to gain some "capital" to buy candy, delivering the milk from the back of a horse drawn wagon. He also held a supplemental job as a janitor for the Christian Church as a young boy.

One of the family's moves brought them to Twin Falls, where they permanently put down roots. Doug left Twin Falls High School early to join the Army in 1944, where he served as a sergeant and bugler. WWII ended during his tenure, and he finished his service in 1947.

Doug attended and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Business. He also met and married the love of his life, Shirley, at U of I in 1948. From the first moment he saw her, he declared he would marry her. They would go on to spend 72 years together and have five children.

After graduation, Doug and Shirley moved to Weiser, Idaho where Doug worked for C.C. Anderson and J.C. Penney. He was transferred to J.C. Penney in Pendleton, Oregon and then moved to Wendell in 1953 where he owned and operated the Wendell Dry Cleaners. In 1957 Doug sold the dry-cleaning business and started his own department store. He ran the Wendell Department Store for 20 years before selling the store and moving to Hagerman. In 1979, Doug opened the Family Wardrobe department store in Gooding, Idaho and operated that business for 11 years before retiring in 1988.

Doug served many organizations, city offices and churches. He was Secretary of the Wendell City Council, Lions Club President, Boy Scout Finance Chairman, Chamber Merchant Chairman, Gooding County Chamber of Commerce President and Gooding Citizen of the Year. He served as Elder and Worship Committee Chairman of the Presbyterian Church in Wendell, where he also directed the choir for 19 years. After moving to Twin Falls in 2000, he joined the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, where he sang in the choir, played the trumpet in the band, and served as an usher.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son Mike Schrank (Carol) of Haines, Oregon; three daughters, Beverly Bray (Gene) of Newcastle, Oklahoma; Donna Connor (Duane) of Marion, North Carolina; and Susan Pritchard (Tom) of Weiser, Idaho and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, Larry, his parents, Eva and Arthur Schrank, and brother Duane Schrank.

Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Gideon Society. Condolences and messages of support may be left at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.