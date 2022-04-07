Duane L. Hankins

March 3, 1945 - April 3, 2022

Duane L. Hankins, age 77 of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on April 3, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. He was born in Council, Idaho to Walter C. and LaVone Hankins. He lived in McCall, Idaho until the age of six when he and his family moved to Twin Falls. He attended school in Twin Falls until his family moved to Boise during his high school years. He graduated from Boise High School in 1963.

Duane met his future wife, Elouise Skeen, on a blind date with good friends in 1968. They were married on November 28, 1970, in Twin Falls, and they had two children, Stephanie and Derek. Duane worked in civil heavy construction throughout his life which led him to work in New Mexico, Nevada, California, and Idaho. He was rarely seen without proudly sporting his signature CAT hats and apparel. He always stood up for what he believed in and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He enjoyed spending time in nature camping and fishing, especially in the company of good friends and family. Anyone that knew him experienced his quick wit and joking nature, whether it was on the job site or gathered around the dinner table. Duane loved animals, especially his pets Charlie, Buddy, and Miss Kitty. In later years he loved watching and working with his son and grandsons, offering tips and suggestions along the way. He especially loved spending time with his children and five grandchildren. He loved them all so much and he will be deeply missed by them all.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his three siblings, Don, Helen, and Lela: wife Elouise; daughter Stephanie (Hankins) Acosta, son-in-law Erik, son Derek Hankins and wife Jennifer, and his five grandchildren: Dustin, Daren, and Katlyn Hankins, and Mason and Avery Acosta.

Funeral services will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on April 8 at 10:00 a.m.