Dwyer Wayne Lawton

October 12, 1935 - May 2, 2021

Dwyer Wayne Lawton died at age 85 years, 6 months, and 20 days in Portland, Oregon after a lengthy debilitating illness of the heart and vascular disease.

Wayne was born on October 12, 1935, on the farm his grandparents homesteaded in Wendell, Idaho to Leslie Lawrence Lawton and Hazel Frazier Lawton. He grew up in Wendell and graduated from Wendell High School in 1953. Wayne continued his education at San Francisco State to add classes for eligibility to the College of Engineering at the University of Idaho. During college at the University of Idaho, he met Mary who he later married. They had four children together, Sharlene, Steven, Leslie, and Michael. After graduating in the field of Metallurgical Engineering Wayne was employed by government contractors in San Diego, California, then by Lockheed in Sunnyvale, California, and Honeywell in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He eventually located his family in Poulsbo, Washington, where he boarded a ferry to Seattle every day to work for Boeing and Todd Shipyards, all the while clearing a parcel of land in the Poulsbo area to build a home. His stint in the corporate world strengthened his desire to become an entrepreneur so he moved the family to Tigard Oregon and purchased a company that repaired and rebuilt large pressure vessels and city water tanks. Soon thereafter he successfully turned a fledgling steel inspection company around to profitability in a little over a year. Unfortunately, it took its toll on the marriage and family. That marriage ended. He later married Rita Ottolini, they moved to Southern Idaho to operate a carpet cleaning business and build Wayne's mother's dream home. To fulfill his promise to Rita he moved to Columbia, California to be near her children, Susan, Linda, and Bonnie. They lived there happily, operating DW Lawton Custom Carpet Cleaning, enjoying their grandchildren, pets, and the local wildlife until 2019 when they moved to Fresno for home health care in light of Rita's dementia. Wayne's patient, humble demeanor, and faith resulted in God's gift of grace and the peace he manifested. His integrity was rooted in his belief in God and his faith in Christ. In 2012 he yielded to God's calling to mold him to His will, and he kept true to that repentance for the rest of his days.

He is survived by his children: Sharlene Lawton, Steve Lawton and his wife, Maggie, Leslie Marie Lawton and her children Jacquie and Thomas, and Mike Lawton and his wife Sharron, and their daughters Sophia and Kalena, two sisters Geraldine Lawton Burgess and Brenda Lawton Wade and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins, Rita's children Susan and Bonnie and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Mary, and his second wife, Rita.