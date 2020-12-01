Earl Jerome Wright

September 2, 1929 ~ November 20, 2020

Earl Jerome Wright, 91 year old Rupert resident went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 due to complications from Covid 19. Earl was known by many names; family and close friends called him Buzz, schoolmates called him Jerry, co-workers called him Pops, and of course there was Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa.

Earl was born September 2, 1929, in Twin Falls, Idaho the second son of Earl Fredrick Wright and Lucy McNee Wright. Earl and his siblings, Eden (Betty) Wright, Colleen (Robert) Duncan, Arleen (Marvin) Woodbridge, grew up on the family farm just west of Eden. He graduated from Eden High School in 1947 .

Upon graduation Earl joined the U.S. Navy. He was a Korean War veteran. Upon his discharge from the Navy he returned home to Eden to farm with his dad on the family farm. In October of 1954, Earl married his long time sweetheart Judith Rayborn Bean in Lakeview, Oregon. The couple lived in Eden and started their family. Lucinda (Cindy) and Rolinda (Roli) the twins and Sarah were born while they lived on the family farm.

In 1964, after selling the family farm, Earl and his family moved to Hailey, Idaho where Earl worked for West Lake Silver Mining Company. While the family was in Hailey Roxanne (Roxey) was born. In 1971 Earl moved his family to Rupert, where he resided until his death. He worked for Minidoka Irrigation and Riverside Dairy. In 2009, at the age of 80 he retired from Minidoka Irrigation District.

Earl had many jobs though out his lifetime. He was a farmer, first and foremost, he loved the land and what it could provide. Every job he had was connected to the land; farmer, miner, ditch rider, dairy worker, heavy equipment operator. He loved the opportunity to spend time outside and work with his hands.

Earl enjoyed many things in life, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved a good cup of coffee, tinkering in his shop, helping others, hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors and a good power nap.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lucy Wright; brother, Eden Wright; brother in laws, Marvin Woodbridge and Robert Duncan; sister in law, Diana Bean; wife, Judith Wright, and grandson, Daniel Mack.

Earl is survived by his daughters; Lucinda (Robert) Boesiger, Rolinda Mack, Sarah Wright and Roxanne (Jerry) Sparks, all of Rupert, Grandchildren; Cassandra Mack (Sean) Tobin of Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian (Reannon) Mack of Boise, Christopher (Jasmine) Boesiger of Rupert, Michael (Kayleigh) Boesiger of Burley, Tamara Mack, Jessica Mack and Tara Mack all of Rupert, great grandchildren; Deidre Mack of Salt Lake City, Utah, Schon Mack of Akron, Iowa , Ava Praegitzer, Bella Uscola, and Tristen Osterhout all of Rupert. Kadence Boesiger, Brooklyn Boesiger, Rykin Boesiger and Tucker Boesiger all of Burley, and Kira Tobin of Las Vegas, Nevada, sisters; Colleen Duncan, Heyburn, and Arleen Woodbridge of Rupert, sister in law; Betty Wright of Idaho Falls, brother in law; Edward (Renee) Bean of Maumelle, Arkansas along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Minidoka Memorial Hospital for their kind care and dedication to our dad and grandpa and to the community for their loving prayers.

A Celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, Idaho with Pastor Travis Turner officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Friends may call from 4-6:00pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert or one hour prior to the service on December 6th at the church.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Operation Christmas Child Program at Grace Church, PO Box 112, Rupert, Idaho 83350 or American Legion, Paul Post #77, PO Box 254, Paul, ID 83347.