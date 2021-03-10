Earl Richard Rice

September 16, 1943 - March 3, 2021

Earl Richard "Dick" Rice passed away March 3, 2021 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born September 16, 1943 in Gooding, Idaho to Richard Kenneth Rice and Bessie Louise (Rankin) Rice.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Rice of Jerome; sister, Louise (Dick) Marshall of Jerome; two children, Rich Rice of Emmett, Idaho and Kathy (Mark) Anderson of Meridian, Idaho; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13. 2021 at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.

