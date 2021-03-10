Menu
Earl Richard Rice
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Earl Richard Rice

September 16, 1943 - March 3, 2021

Earl Richard "Dick" Rice passed away March 3, 2021 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born September 16, 1943 in Gooding, Idaho to Richard Kenneth Rice and Bessie Louise (Rankin) Rice.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Rice of Jerome; sister, Louise (Dick) Marshall of Jerome; two children, Rich Rice of Emmett, Idaho and Kathy (Mark) Anderson of Meridian, Idaho; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13. 2021 at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dick's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Jerome Cemetery
Jerome, ID
Our prayers are with you all! God Bless and comfort you!
John Ridgway
March 13, 2021
So sad to hear of Dick´s passing he is dancing in heaven now! God Bless You all!
Johnie Ridgway
March 10, 2021
