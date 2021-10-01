Menu
Ed Gnesa
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Ed Gnesa

GOODING - Ed Gnesa - A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rodeo Arena at the Gooding County Fairgrounds. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 6 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A real good man,,,,
Sam Johansen
October 1, 2021
