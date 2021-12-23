Eddie Grant Chappell

October 27, 1938 - December 22, 2021

Eddie Grant Chappell passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho, on December 22, 2021, at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Connie, daughters, Renae (Craig) Shippey, and Lisa (Dan) Allen, grandchildren, Samuel Shippey, Alexander Shippey, Joshua (Lena) Allen, and Danielle (Dane) Hurst, and great-grandchildren Alexandra Allen and Lucy, Clara, and Logan Hurst. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Margaret, his brother, Calvin, and his great-granddaughter, Emery Allen. Eddie is also survived by three siblings, Jean, Larry, and Phyllis.

Eddie will be remembered first as a husband, daddy, grandpa, and great-grandpa; titles that were the most important to him always. Many will also remember him as a friend, mentor, bowler, golfer, business owner, bowling Hall of Fame inductee, passionate about sports, woodworker, movie lover, and collector 'for posterity.

"To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to appreciate beauty and find beauty in others; to leave the world a bit better; to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded." R. W. Emerson

Eddie succeeded in all this and so much more. Forever to be missed.

Eddie will be laid to rest privately in Lyman, Utah. No services are currently scheduled. In lieu of flowers, or as a memorial, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association.