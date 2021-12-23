Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eddie Grant Chappell
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Eddie Grant Chappell

October 27, 1938 - December 22, 2021

Eddie Grant Chappell passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho, on December 22, 2021, at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Connie, daughters, Renae (Craig) Shippey, and Lisa (Dan) Allen, grandchildren, Samuel Shippey, Alexander Shippey, Joshua (Lena) Allen, and Danielle (Dane) Hurst, and great-grandchildren Alexandra Allen and Lucy, Clara, and Logan Hurst. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Margaret, his brother, Calvin, and his great-granddaughter, Emery Allen. Eddie is also survived by three siblings, Jean, Larry, and Phyllis.

Eddie will be remembered first as a husband, daddy, grandpa, and great-grandpa; titles that were the most important to him always. Many will also remember him as a friend, mentor, bowler, golfer, business owner, bowling Hall of Fame inductee, passionate about sports, woodworker, movie lover, and collector 'for posterity.

"To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to appreciate beauty and find beauty in others; to leave the world a bit better; to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded." R. W. Emerson

Eddie succeeded in all this and so much more. Forever to be missed.

Eddie will be laid to rest privately in Lyman, Utah. No services are currently scheduled. In lieu of flowers, or as a memorial, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
To Connie&family, so very sorry. I knew Eddie as a kind, funny happy guy who loved his family! As Dr. Bowyer's nurse I spent time with him. He was a friend and a patient. My sympathy, Dottie Mahan, RN
dottie mahan, RN
January 2, 2022
Eddie was such a strong advocate for teaching all ages the sport of bowling. He was patient and just an awesome person. God be with his family during this difficult time.
Sharon Sullivan
Friend
December 31, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of a true gentleman. I don´t think he ever said a bad thing about anybody. He was a one of a kind. I pray he rests in peace
Jeff Scott
Friend
December 29, 2021
Eddie was a wonderful man, and will be deeply missed! The neighborhood will not be the same without him! Deepest condolences.
Terri Garrison
December 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results