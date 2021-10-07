Menu
Eddie Watson Howard
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Eddie Watson Howard

August 2, 1937 - October 5, 2021

Eddie Watson Howard, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away on October 5, 2021. He was born on August 2, 1937, in Twin Falls, Idaho. The son of Darrell and Dorothy Watson Howard.

He is survived by his children – Selena Stalecker, Dan Howard, Doug Howard, Julie Narramore, Dave Howard, and Darren Howard.

Friends may call at a visitation on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls from 9 to 10:45. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Sunset Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m.

To view his full life sketch or share memories and condolences please go to his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID
Oct
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my condolences for the loss of your loved one. God bless.
Marsha Dilley (Winkleman)
October 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss. You have our condolences.
Twin Falls High School Class of 1955
October 10, 2021
To the Howard families: Our deepest sympathy from your Aunt Connie and cousins Rob,Tom and James and families
Connie Gable
October 9, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Howard Family at this time.
Quintin and Shari Cammack
October 9, 2021
