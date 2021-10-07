Eddie Watson Howard

August 2, 1937 - October 5, 2021

Eddie Watson Howard, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away on October 5, 2021. He was born on August 2, 1937, in Twin Falls, Idaho. The son of Darrell and Dorothy Watson Howard.

He is survived by his children – Selena Stalecker, Dan Howard, Doug Howard, Julie Narramore, Dave Howard, and Darren Howard.

Friends may call at a visitation on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls from 9 to 10:45. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Sunset Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m.

To view his full life sketch or share memories and condolences please go to his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.