Edward ("Ed, Eddie") Wesley Atnip, Jr.

August 3, 1964 - September 28, 2021

Edward ("Ed, Eddie") Wesley Atnip, Jr. of Boise, Idaho, passed away on September 28, 2021, at the age of 57. Following several weeks of rapidly declining health, he died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Ed was born in 1964 to parents Ida Stewart and Edward Atnip Sr. in Council, Idaho. The second of four children, his two younger sisters remember him being fiercely protective and strangely humorous.

Ed's hands-on, mechanical intelligence led him to careers such as an auto mechanic and a cellular tower field engineer in addition to countless odd jobs from construction to carpet-laying. His hobbies and interests ranged from drawing cartoons, creating various art pieces, tinkeringnventing things like a snow bike or bicycle trailer, motorcycling, and fixing things around the house. He had a knack for finding things and repurposing or bettering them. A natural athlete, Ed could often be found snow skiing, water skiing, biking, jumping on his trampoline, playing basketball, tossing a ball to his dog, etc.

Fatherhood was a role Ed excelled at immediately. His kids remember Saturday morning cartoons, sitting on his lap to "drive," trips to the zoo or Lagoon, bike rides, swimming, and auctions. He loved being a dad, uncle, and his limited time as a grandpa.

Coming full circle, he spent his last year of life happily farming and working as a residential handyman in Fairfield, whereas as a teen he spent several years.

Forever a kid at heart, he never let aging be an excuse to slow down and constantly boasted of "being 21." Dependable, hardworking, intelligent, loyal, an animal-lover, he will be missed by friends and family whose lives he touched.

Ed is survived by his three siblings, in addition to his son, Austin, daughter, Sierra, son-in-law, and grandson. He also leaves many nieces behind.

Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Ed's memorial webpage at WeRemember.com (Search "Edward Wesley Atnip, Jr."). Two celebrations of life will be held: Autumn 2021 in Fairfield and Spring 2022 in Boise.