Edward Dee Vaughn

December 21, 1939 - March 30, 2022

Edward Dee Vaughn, 82, of Rupert passed away on March 30, 2022, in the arms of his wife of 62 years.

Ed was born in Mayfield, Kentucky to Owen and Edna on December 21, 1939, at the nearest hospital to the family's farm located some 12 miles away in Boaz, Kentucky. Ed spent his first five years living on the corn and tobacco farm his father and mother leased just outside of Boaz. After his father was drafted into the army in 1944 as a result of World War II, he moved to Rupert, Idaho with his mother to live near his maternal grandparents. Ed grew up in Rupert wreaking havoc on the local fish population, both with rod and bow, accompanied by his good friends Max Yost and Calvin Vogt. In 1956 Ed's father started building his own business, Shorty's Blacksmith Shop. Initially, Ed worked part-time at Shorty's constructing the original building. Ed graduated from Minico High School in 1958 and started working at the IPPI, a potato processing plant in Burley. After three months Ed decided to join his father at Shorty's where he spent the next 40 years. In 1959 Ed met Lucille Ulrich, the little sister to a friend of his, Leroy Ulrich. The two started dating and were later married on May 14, 1960, in the Lutheran Church in Rupert. Ed and Lucille had five children; Mark, Brent, Jerrod, Anthony, and Sabrina.

Ed became a member of the Lutheran Church in Rupert in 1959. Ed seldom missed a church service when he was at home, but it appeared that his favorite part of Sunday was waking up at the crack of dawn to fish below the spill gates at the Minidoka dam where he would many times bring home trout weighing more than three pounds before getting ready for the morning church service.

Ed loved to hunt, and in 1956 shot his first deer with a bow in the south hills near Oakley. He shot his first bull elk, a 6X7, with a rifle in 1958 and later his first elk with a bow in 1979. Many a deer fell to the cannon, a 300 H&H, that Ed packed around for years.

He would say of that gun, "if you could see it, you could hit it". Ed later took up duck and goose hunting with his sons, Jerrod and Anthony. The three spent countless hours in a duck blind near Lake Walcott or on one of the islands downstream of Minidoka dam. One of Ed's signature duck hunting activities was to roast a duck on an open fire while he waited for the next flock to come into the decoys. For this reason, he always had salt and pepper in his hunting bag, especially salt.

Ed also enjoyed archery and became a member of the National Field Archery Association in 1952. He and his family traveled to many archery shoots over the decades where Ed won at the State and Northwest Regional levels. His most memorable archery tournament was the 1971 State Field in Pocatello where he set the state barebow record with a Hoyt Pro Medalist recurve

Ed also enjoyed bowling. He was on a men's league in Rupert where he bowled with his father-in-law, Al Ulrich, his brother-in-law, Irvine Moore, and at times his two sons Jerrod and Anthony. Ed also bowled on a couples league for many years with his wife and Irvine and Nadean Moore.

Ed had his first stroke during an archery hunt in September of 1980. This did not slow Ed down, but another stroke in February of 1998 took half of his eyesight and forced Ed into early retirement. In his retirement, Ed enjoyed bass fishing tournaments, his grandkids' basketball games, his four-lap dogs, and tagging along on big game hunts with his sons.

Ed is survived by his wife, Lucille; brothers Max (Nikki) and Jesse (Lila); sons Mark, Jerrod (Michelle), and Anthony (Kathleen); daughter Sabrina (Bernie) Corichi; grandchildren Drew, Meghan, Madeline (Spencer), Christian (Ashley), Joshua, and Thomas; and great-grandchildren Emrie and Trayton. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Edna and his son Brent.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Rupert Cemetery. Services will conclude with Memorial services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.