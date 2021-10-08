Edwin Oakey Cook

September 4, 1924 - October 3, 2021

Our precious father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Edwin Oakey Cook, 97, we think one of the finest men that ever lived, passed away peacefully October 3, 2021. Edwin was born to Edwin Cottrell and Mary Elizabeth Oakey Cook on September 4, 1924, in Leslie, Idaho. He was very close to his siblings: Ross, Lena, and Lily (twins), and younger sister Marie.

He was raised in Nampa, Idaho during the depression. He learned to make do or do without. His father died when he was just eight years old and so he learned to work hard early in life and helped care for his family, especially his mother. He had a happy childhood. His family was not wealthy but he was loved and well taken care of.

He attended college at BYU until he was drafted into the army during WWII. He oversaw security for the generals on the island of Hawaii. After the army, he served a mission to the Northern States Mission. Upon return, he went back to school and met his wife Melba Sutherland. They were married in the Salt Lake temple in 1951. After graduation from BYU, they moved back to Idaho and eventually ended up in Twin Falls in 1959 where he opened Blacker Appliance and Furniture.

They had five children-three girls sandwiched in between boys.

He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings. He was a seminary teacher, bishop, stake president, and first counselor to the mission president of the California Anaheim Mission.

Edwin is survived by his five children: Mike (Debbie) Cook of Buhl; Cheryl (Mark) Victor of Saratoga Springs, Utah; Christine (Kevin) Hanks of Smithfield, Utah; Linda (Craig) Smith of Eagle; Gary (Melanie) Cook of Meridian. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Faye Sutherland Cook; his parents and all his siblings; and his great-granddaughter Nora Hanks.

Funeral services will be held on October 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the LDS Stake Center located at 2085 South Temple Drive, Twin Falls. The funeral will also be zoomed. There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. October 14th at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, and October 15th from 12:30 to 1:30 at the Stake.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.