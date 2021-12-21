Denise & all of the Titus family... .. . My thoughts, deepest sympathy, as well as my prayers are with all of you as you try to move forward from such devastation and loss. I met Ed while haulin cattle with Earthquake Express. Over the years I was blessed many times, with the opportunity to run with Ed. Whether we was loading at Producers in Jerome or some back country ranch 1,000 miles away from home, I always looked forward to seeing Ed's truck in the line. When all the cattle was ready to load, like clockwork you could watch Ed grab his hot shot & walk to the loadout chute, no matter who was loading. He never left until every truck had the last cow/calf on board. If there was one of us broke down you could bet if Ed was around, he'd stop to help. Over the years of midnight runs listening to him on the CB, I learned alot of the fundamentals of the bull haulers life. I never knew Ed to speak anything but the truth. One of the most educational experiences of my life was on a trip with Ed, Randy Slaymaker & Jack Moilan. We was on a trek trying to get the cattle we had on over to the Duck Valley Indian Res. It was a blistering cold night, as the winter weather had shown up in full force. The road was shut down ahead of us due to a semi rolling over, so we shut down in Hawthorne NV. All of us was restless awaiting the opening of the road. I had talked to a state patrolman & found out the road wasn't likely to be opened up for 2-3 hours. We all went back to our sleepers, but sleep was just a dream at that point. Tossin & turnin I decided to get up & go get some coffee. I was a little shocked to see Ed & Jack standing by the drinks counter discussing one thing then another. Ed asked me if driving in the snotty weather bothered me. I told him I preferred it because it kept me on alert & made the trip more memorable. He chuckled & said "you two (meaning Bruce Bishop the owner of the Earthquake Express & my team driver) are a match made from the world of the looney!" I took that as a compliment. A reefer driver soon joined in our conversation, asking all sorts of questions bout when the road was going to reopen. He was a fresh hand behind the wheel & quite nervous about driving in the ice. It wasn't long til Ed told that kid to go get back in his truck & go to sleep, when the roads are cleaned up enough for you to roll on "someone will wake you up" so be sure to leave your CB on channel 19. (We was running on channel 25) Needless to say when we left that kid was still sleeping & all Ed said was "I never told him it would be one of us that woke him up - last thing we need is for him to get out ahead of us & cause a crash! He's safer sleepin right where he's at!" The night continued & finally the state police showed up & told us the road was cleared up but the wind was 40+ mph so black ice & drifting was going to make our journey tough at best. We all said our thanks & headed out. The conversation turned to bull haulers gettin blown over when they was empty. I asked Ed why some went over & others didn't. He explained it to me & told me to try his method if I found myself up against gail force winds. That night taught me lessons that I still to this day utilize when faced with windy hell bent conditions. A lesson I will never forget & always be grateful for Ed teaching me. Years later after the Earthquake .n. I had split apart, I had left the area but was still haulin cattle. I hadn't seen any of the "LY" boys for years. Honestly I was a bit nervous about whether I would be accepted in their world anymore because I wasn't part of the LY guys any longer. When I seen Ed it stopoed me in my tracks. He smiled & we talked about that days loads & what not. I finally fessed ul & told him about my fears. He raised both arms like an eagles wings & said "I've got two wings - I'll just put you under the opposite one so we can all keep the peace!" That jesture touched my heart & still today gets to me when I think about it. Ed was a wonderful person & I feel honored to have known him.

Trish Broncheau (formerly with Earthquake Express) Work December 24, 2021