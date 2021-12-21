Edwin Charles Titus
June 01, 1959 - December 16, 2021
Edwin Charles Titus, 62, passed on December 16, 2021, with his loving wife at his side.
He was born on June 1, 1959, to Charles Edward and Claudette Nelsen Titus in Fairfax, Missouri. He married Denise Butler Titus in 1992 and they lived together in Jerome, Idaho.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Denise Butler Titus who he loved and cared for very much; his parents, Charles Edward and Claudette Nelsen Titus; six siblings, Vicki, Virginia, Carl, Matthew, Donna, Seth, and their spouses; nine children, seven boys, and two girls; Chad (Andrea), Dusty (Kandace), Chancie, Levi, Shey (Morgan), Shanise (Jeff), Jamilyn, John, Steven (John), and 17 grandchildren.
An avid sportsman, Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, working on his semi, and spending time with his family. A fine example of a man, he was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people and always did the greatest good for everyone he could.
There will be a family and friends viewing on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 2 - 4:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM also at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory. After the Celebration of Life Ed will be laid to rest in the Glenns Rest Cemetery in Glenns Ferry Idaho. Following that, there will be a luncheon for close friends and family at the Wendell LDS church located at 605 North, Wendell, Idaho.
The family is asking that in place of flowers that a donation be made in his name to a homeless shelter of your choosing.
Ed, you are sorely missed already. Forever in our hearts, we love you.