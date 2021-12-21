Menu
Edwin Charles Titus
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Edwin Charles Titus

June 01, 1959 - December 16, 2021

Edwin Charles Titus, 62, passed on December 16, 2021, with his loving wife at his side.

He was born on June 1, 1959, to Charles Edward and Claudette Nelsen Titus in Fairfax, Missouri. He married Denise Butler Titus in 1992 and they lived together in Jerome, Idaho.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Denise Butler Titus who he loved and cared for very much; his parents, Charles Edward and Claudette Nelsen Titus; six siblings, Vicki, Virginia, Carl, Matthew, Donna, Seth, and their spouses; nine children, seven boys, and two girls; Chad (Andrea), Dusty (Kandace), Chancie, Levi, Shey (Morgan), Shanise (Jeff), Jamilyn, John, Steven (John), and 17 grandchildren.

An avid sportsman, Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, working on his semi, and spending time with his family. A fine example of a man, he was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people and always did the greatest good for everyone he could.

There will be a family and friends viewing on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 2 - 4:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM also at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory. After the Celebration of Life Ed will be laid to rest in the Glenns Rest Cemetery in Glenns Ferry Idaho. Following that, there will be a luncheon for close friends and family at the Wendell LDS church located at 605 North, Wendell, Idaho.

The family is asking that in place of flowers that a donation be made in his name to a homeless shelter of your choosing.

Ed, you are sorely missed already. Forever in our hearts, we love you.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember several years ago, this guy walked up to me at the County Fair. It was Ed. He gave me a huge hug. It took me a minute to realize who was actually hugging me. We had a nice visit and I am forever grateful that I knew him during my HS years. May your family continue his legacy of love and good nature. And I pray that in the coming days, the pain of loss will be tempered by all of your precious memories.
Bonnie F Bird
December 28, 2021
Ed always had a quiet smile and a pat on the back to say hello. After reading his legacy, I see he did not change, and even got better. Rest in peace brother Dan Sims
Dan Sims
School
December 27, 2021
Denise & all of the Titus family... .. . My thoughts, deepest sympathy, as well as my prayers are with all of you as you try to move forward from such devastation and loss. I met Ed while haulin cattle with Earthquake Express. Over the years I was blessed many times, with the opportunity to run with Ed. Whether we was loading at Producers in Jerome or some back country ranch 1,000 miles away from home, I always looked forward to seeing Ed's truck in the line. When all the cattle was ready to load, like clockwork you could watch Ed grab his hot shot & walk to the loadout chute, no matter who was loading. He never left until every truck had the last cow/calf on board. If there was one of us broke down you could bet if Ed was around, he'd stop to help. Over the years of midnight runs listening to him on the CB, I learned alot of the fundamentals of the bull haulers life. I never knew Ed to speak anything but the truth. One of the most educational experiences of my life was on a trip with Ed, Randy Slaymaker & Jack Moilan. We was on a trek trying to get the cattle we had on over to the Duck Valley Indian Res. It was a blistering cold night, as the winter weather had shown up in full force. The road was shut down ahead of us due to a semi rolling over, so we shut down in Hawthorne NV. All of us was restless awaiting the opening of the road. I had talked to a state patrolman & found out the road wasn't likely to be opened up for 2-3 hours. We all went back to our sleepers, but sleep was just a dream at that point. Tossin & turnin I decided to get up & go get some coffee. I was a little shocked to see Ed & Jack standing by the drinks counter discussing one thing then another. Ed asked me if driving in the snotty weather bothered me. I told him I preferred it because it kept me on alert & made the trip more memorable. He chuckled & said "you two (meaning Bruce Bishop the owner of the Earthquake Express & my team driver) are a match made from the world of the looney!" I took that as a compliment. A reefer driver soon joined in our conversation, asking all sorts of questions bout when the road was going to reopen. He was a fresh hand behind the wheel & quite nervous about driving in the ice. It wasn't long til Ed told that kid to go get back in his truck & go to sleep, when the roads are cleaned up enough for you to roll on "someone will wake you up" so be sure to leave your CB on channel 19. (We was running on channel 25) Needless to say when we left that kid was still sleeping & all Ed said was "I never told him it would be one of us that woke him up - last thing we need is for him to get out ahead of us & cause a crash! He's safer sleepin right where he's at!" The night continued & finally the state police showed up & told us the road was cleared up but the wind was 40+ mph so black ice & drifting was going to make our journey tough at best. We all said our thanks & headed out. The conversation turned to bull haulers gettin blown over when they was empty. I asked Ed why some went over & others didn't. He explained it to me & told me to try his method if I found myself up against gail force winds. That night taught me lessons that I still to this day utilize when faced with windy hell bent conditions. A lesson I will never forget & always be grateful for Ed teaching me. Years later after the Earthquake .n. I had split apart, I had left the area but was still haulin cattle. I hadn't seen any of the "LY" boys for years. Honestly I was a bit nervous about whether I would be accepted in their world anymore because I wasn't part of the LY guys any longer. When I seen Ed it stopoed me in my tracks. He smiled & we talked about that days loads & what not. I finally fessed ul & told him about my fears. He raised both arms like an eagles wings & said "I've got two wings - I'll just put you under the opposite one so we can all keep the peace!" That jesture touched my heart & still today gets to me when I think about it. Ed was a wonderful person & I feel honored to have known him.
Trish Broncheau (formerly with Earthquake Express)
Work
December 24, 2021
