Edwin Eugene Walker
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT

Edwin Eugene Walker

September 28, 1934 - February 24, 2021

Edwin Eugene Walker died at home on February 24, 2021. He was born on September 28, 1934, to Earl and Noma Walker in Trenton, Nebraska. When he was quite young, his family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Ed went to school in Twin Falls, graduating in 1952.

He married Claudia Slack in 1957, and had three children, Edwin, Kathleen, and Kristine. They were later divorced. Ed moved to Utah in 1967, and began working for the University of Utah in the transportation department. He was employed there until his retirement in 1997. Ed married Chrissy Sampson in July of 1986. They enjoyed many years of camping in his fifth wheel trailer, attending theater and symphony performances in Salt Lake. Chrissy died in 2002.

In 2006, Ed met Marion Berling at a dance. She introduced him to a more upscale camping experience - cruising. Together they went on numerous cruises and travel adventures, from Australia to Alaska. Ed was especially fascinated with the Panama Canal, and the cruised that area multiple times. They also continued to attend dances, symphony and drama performances in Salt Lake, and Saturday dinner at La Costa. Marion was a wonderful traveling companion, and dance partner. She was with him when he passed.

Ed always enjoyed time spent with his family. He loved returning to Idaho for camping trips, wine country tours, and annual get-together's on Memorial weekend. His family always spent Thanksgiving together, in Twin Falls, and later Salt Lake. He especially loved the regular reunions of his 13 cousins and he was able to attend the last in 2019.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, and children, Kathleen, Eddie and Kristine.

He is survived by Marion, and siblings David Walker and Charleen of West Valley City, and Janet Mabbutt and Jon of Meridian, Idaho. He also leaves grandchildren Kenny Austin of Seattle, Washington and Kathy Austin of Libby, Montana, and nephew Chad Walker and Jen of Eagle Mountain, Utah.

At this time a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Ed will be laid to rest next to his parents and children at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with his family at www.starksfuneral.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 7, 2021.
My condolences to Marion and the rest of Ed's family. I always loved to hear about their cruises and adventures and it was a pleasure to see Ed at the office. Much love to you all at this difficult time.
Jeanie Gates (Dr Pettit's office)
April 8, 2021
We played bingo several times at the Catholoc church in Murray. Being an Idaho girl myself we enjoyed talking about adventures there. Ed was one of the kindest people I have ever known. He will be missed.
Susan Strunk
March 7, 2021
Worked with Ed and Dave at the “U” for many years. Very honorable and trusted men. Both were leaders and I appreciated their friendship and good times we had. Ed will be missed, one of the good guy’s!
Dale Hoskins
Friend
March 2, 2021
