Eileen Adams Becker

July 1, 1934 ~ September 2, 2020

Mrs. Eileen Adams Becker of Oakley, Idaho passed away in her sleep due to complications from COVID-19 at Countryside Care Center located in Rupert, Idaho on September 2, 2020 at the age of 86. Eileen was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Eileen is survived by two of her children, Janet Radabaugh and Allen (Jane) Becker of Burley, Idaho; as well as five grandchildren Sadie Chaffin, Steven (Amanda) Smith, Russell Smith all of Burley, Idaho; Tara (Mike) Garner of Rupert, Idaho; Cameron (Brittany) Becker of Twin Falls, Idaho; and eight great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and one brother Dale (Sheila) Adams of Burley, Idaho. Eileen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Herbert George Becker; two children Brent Lee & Susan Becker of Burley, Idaho, as well as her parents, Howard Ray & LaVaun Adams of Oakley, Idaho; one brother Leon Adams and his wife Patrica Adams of Burley, Idaho.

Eileen was born on July 1, 1934 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Howard & LaVaun Adams. She graduated high school on May 25, 1949 in the small town of Oakley, and later moved to Twin Falls to attend Nursing School where she met the love of her life and husband of 44 years, Herbert George Becker. They married on September 22, 1956. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls L.D.S. Temple. It was after the birth of their first child that they moved to the Golden Valley/Oakley area where they raised their 4 children and farmed the surrounding area until retirement. Eileen was such a talented woman, there was nothing she couldn't do. She loved working with her hands, could draw, build, sew, and cook. She designed the home she and her husband had built right off the Oakley highway. She had the most beautiful flower gardens, loved bird houses, and built many of them herself. She enjoyed needle working, and those she gave her work to were so lucky to receive such a gift, for it was not only beautiful, it was a true labor of love.

There will be a viewing at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM; and a Graveside service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Marion Cemetery, Oakley Idaho. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Swenson for his dedicated care and compassion he took with Eileen and to the caregivers at Countryside Care & Rehab, who spent so much time with her over the years, showing her love and compassion and enjoying her amazing sense of humor. Those attending any of the services are asked to practice CDC recommendations of wearing a mask and social distancing.