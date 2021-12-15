Elaine & John Orthel

March 9, 1929 - November 28, 2021, January 3, 1928 - December 4, 2021

Our Mom, Elaine Orthel, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the age of 92. Dad followed her six days later on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the age of 93.

Mom was born in Clover, Idaho on March 9, 1929, to Hulda and Jens Lassen, the youngest of six children. She was educated at Clover Lutheran School and Filer High School, graduating in the class of 1947. Dad was born on the family farm in Filer on January 3, 1928, to Alda and Henry Orthel, also the youngest of three children. He was educated at Poplar Hill School and Filer High School, graduating in the class of 1946. They were high school sweethearts and were married at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church on April 18, 1948. Dad recently said, "We dated for two years and have been married for 73 years, so we made 75 years, not bad at all".

Mom lived within three miles of her birthplace and Dad lived on the farm where he was born for their entire lives, up until moving to Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls five and one-half years ago. Farming was their lifetime passion with Mom keeping the house running and Dad the farm running. Both of them made sure that all of their children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events were attended. Mom's favorite activity was LWML, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, and Dad was especially proud of the time he spent on the Filer Highway District Board. They were founding members of the Peace Lutheran Church in Filer. Traveling throughout the United States was a favorite pastime of theirs, with the National Parks in Utah and Arizona and the Craters of the Moon and Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho being their favorite locations.

Both of them were preceded to Heaven by their parents and their brothers and sisters.

Surviving is their three children, Carolyn (Richard) Spotts of St. George, Utah, Glenn (Charleen) of Meridian, Idaho, and Gerald (Judy) of Filer. They also are survived by grandchildren Shawna, Kelly, Chloe, Krista, Scott, and Bryan and great-grandchildren Samantha, Waverly, Freya, Autumn, Lars, Lucas, and Riggs.

Interment was held at the Filer cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family, neighbors, and friends will be held at a later date.