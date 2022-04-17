Elaine & John Orthel

A Celebration of Their Lives

Elaine Orthel passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the age of 92. Her husband, John Orthel, followed her six days later on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the age of 93.

Mom and Dad were high school sweethearts and were married at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church on April 18, 1948. Dad recently said, "We dated for two years and have been married for 73 years, so we made 75 years, not bad at all". Their example is what guides us through our lives.

We want to invite you to a Celebration of their lives and their family will receive friends and family on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Stone House, 330 4th Ave. South, in Twin Falls, from 6 - 8 p.m.