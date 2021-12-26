Eldon Kenneth Johnston

April 12, 1944 - December 20, 2021

Eldon Kenneth Johnston, 77, of Wendell, Idaho, passed away on December 20, 2021, at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding due to complications from an illness.

Eldon Kenneth Johnston was born in Murray, Utah at the Cottonwood Maternity Hospital on April 12, 1944, to Charlotte Ure Johnston and Edwin Bud Johnston. He grew up with six siblings and attended grade school in Murray, Utah. In 1960 he moved to Wendell, Idaho where he attended high school. As he got older, Ken received his mission call to serve in the Southwest Indian Mission in Arizona. There he found his love of teaching the gospel. After his return home, he later met the love of his life, Kandis Lee Johnson. They fell in love and on August 23, 1966, they were married in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. They resided with Ken's parents on their farm in Wendell, Idaho until they could have a farm of their own. In 1968, they welcomed a son, Kenneth Blaine, in 1969 a daughter Kimberly Ann and in 1971 another daughter Kelly Rae who died shortly after birth.

Eldon Kenneth Johnston is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter - Kelly Rae Johnston; his sister - Lorna Peters; brother - Larry Johnston; sister - Jean Fillerup; and his beloved wife and best friend - Kandis Lee Johnston.

He is survived by his son - Blaine Johnston and his wife Rachel of Meridian, Idaho; his daughter - Kimberly Eubank and her husband Daniel Eubank of Lander, Wyoming; four grandchildren - Ashley Johnston, Devin Johnston, Kace Eubank, and Keanu Eubank; his great-grandchildren - Josiah Woodward, Mikayla Woodward, Athena Mae Cliff, Kael Frederick, and Cache Gibson; sisters - Vernona Nicholas of Ohio, Elaine Daniels of Providence, Utah and Linda Johnson of Hazelton, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Wendell. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery. A viewing will be held between 1:00 and 1:45 PM.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.