Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis

March 25, 1925 - June 10, 2021

Our mother, Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis "Liz", 96, went to be with our Lord Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home with family by her side.

Elizabeth was born March 25, 1925, at the Feast of the Annunciation, in Hinsdale, IL. The only child of Lydia Kuda and Edgar "Dee" Russell. Liz attended school in Libertyville, IL., and was active in sports. After graduation, she went to work at the Great Lakes Naval Station as a Civilian worker.

Liz met and married our dad, Allan McGinnis, in 1945. They were married 63 years until his death in 2008. From this union, eight children were born. The firstborn, Allan Jr., was stillborn. Although an only child, Mom nurtured and cheered on her seven children attending their games and activities, then the grandkids' and great-grandkids'.

Mom loved puzzles and games of all kinds, board games, card games, softball, Carroll College Basketball, BSU football, and Little League World Series. She was very competitive and never "let" anyone win, if you beat her, you earned it!

Mom loved flowers and gardening. She was a master at turning her produce into delicious meals, feeding everyone at the table, and boy, could she cook. We loved her pies, and she was happy to teach and share her techniques.

Liz was a faithful and devout member of the Catholic Church; for the last 56 years a member of St. Edward the Confessor Community, and a charter member of Eucharistic Adoration. She was involved in many ministries in the Church, including CCD cookie lady, funeral dinners, Legion of Mary "Rosary Bunch", Pro-life prayer team, Adoration (two hours at a time).

Liz was preceded in death by a lot of folks, she WAS 96. She is survived by her children, Sue (Bob) Herbst, Evanston, WY; Kathy (Mike) Cannon and Barbara (Pete) Newton of Boise; Mary Cuellar and Jeff (Sara) McGinnis, Twin Falls; Nancy (Jim) Hollifield and Beth (Ted) Klaas, Jerome. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even three great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls, preceded by the praying of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.

Many thanks to our sisters Barbara and especially Mary, who took such great and loving care of our little mother.

We love and miss you Mom, Go with God. May the choirs of angels come to greet you!