Elizabeth J. Holdaway Noel

September 7, 1973 - February 15, 2022

Elizabeth Jane Holdaway Noel, a 48-year-old resident of Twin Falls, went home to be with her Jesus on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, in Twin Falls, following complications of COVID-19.

Elizabeth was born September 7, 1973, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the loving daughter of Jessie Holdaway and Florence Maxson Holdaway. Elizabeth was a 1991 graduate of Okemah High School and a graduate of Seminole State College with an associate's degree in Business.

Elizabeth was an active member of the Girl Scouts growing up and was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. Elizabeth loved her church and was a very generous and loving person to others.

She was employed as a support person for several different companies until 2017 when she developed kidney failure and was forced to retire. She received the gift of a kidney from a special lady, Lisa, in 2018.

Despite medical problems, Elizabeth continued to help her mom out as much as she could. She and her faithful companion, Bandit, were always there for her.

She will be greatly missed by these special people: Pat, Ben, Becky, Dee; her special moms, Mary Ann Bell, and Thelma Young; as well as Kara, Ike Maxson, Maryann Maxson, Gene and Luanne Maxson, Shawn Noel, and a host of cousins and friends. She is also survived by her mother, Florence Holdaway; brother, Stephen Holdaway; sister, Marie McDougal; nephews, Brody, Justin, and JW; and her beloved canine companion, Bandit.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Holdaway Sr.; maternal grandparents, Cleo and Frances Maxson; paternal grandparents John and Mabel Holdaway; and brothers, Jessie Holdaway and Johnnie Holdaway.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Paul Cemetery, located at 550 W 100 N, Paul, Idaho.

Arrangements were under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.