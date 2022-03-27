Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Patterson

August 29, 1953 - March 7, 2022

Betty grew up in Castleford Idaho and Buhl Idaho. She graduated from Buhl High School in 1971. After graduating from beauty college she worked at Velma's beauty salon, Safeway, ERBS, and Albertsons IGA. She then went to work for the Twin Falls school district as a cook. She loved working as a cook and the many kids she met and kept in contact with after retiring due to health issues. She was a member of the 2008 Women's Moose in Twin Falls Idaho. Betty was also a member of St Edwards Catholic Church.

She is survived by her stepsons Paul Marker and Dusty Patterson her stepdaughters Anne Patterson and Dotty Rasmussen, a sister-in-law, Doris Coates, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, a son, and the love of her life Stan Patterson.

Services will be held in honor of Betty at The Moose lodge located at 835 Falls Ave in Twin Falls Idaho, Saturday, April 2, at 1:00 PM upstairs with a Linger Longer and social time downstairs afterward.