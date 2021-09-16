Elizabeth Mae (Pravecek) Vawser

March 5, 1930 - September 13, 2021

HANSEN – Elizabeth Mae (Pravecek) Vawser, 91, passed from this world to the heavenly realms, being translated into the arms of Jesus and her adoring husband, on Monday morning, September 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Elizabeth, the firstborn of nine children was born on March 5, 1930, in Colome, S.D. to Steve and Mary (Cahoy) Pravecek. Being the oldest and growing up on the family farm, she helped her mother in the responsibilities of farm life and helped in the raising of her siblings.

Although the Pravecek and Vawser families grew up in the same community, Elizabeth became interest in the love of her life, Richard, when he was chaperoning his sister, Lois, on a date with her soon to be husband, Tom. After Richard enlisted during World War II the courtship blossomed in many sweet love letters written between South Dakota and Okinawa, Japan, many of which her children have now become a witness to. After Richard's discharge, they were married on Nov. 9, 1948, in Colome, SD. From this loving union five baby-boomers were born, three boys and two girls. Elizabeth managed the home and farmed with her husband in South Dakota until 1959 when she moved with her husband and family to southern Idaho. Her main enterprise was a home life of taking care of the family's needs and raising children. She was proficient with her husband at raising a garden/fruit trees and preserving the proceeds of this for future meals. The family never went hungry. She taught these valuable qualities to the future generations. Also, at times she worked outside the home in the fields on the potato harvesters and for many years at Kellwood Company in Twin Falls, sewing hosiery.

After Richard retired to the house they built together in Hansen, she spent her time in making the house a home. Elizabeth had a great affection for spending time with her husband in camping and fishing and had a special love of family, especially her grandchildren/great grandchildren, a love which will be both remembered and cherished. She had a love of polka music and was an avid seamstress. They often enjoyed travels "back home" to South Dakota to visit family and friends. After Richard's passing, she spent much time doing word-search books and playing bingo weekly with friends. She was a devout Catholic spending much time saying the rosery and praying for those she knew and loved. She was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church for many years.

Elizabeth is survived by her five children; her two daughters, Dianne (Jon) Hoyer of Jerome and Cathy (Glenn) Humphries of Twin Falls; three sons, Dan (Sharon) Vawser of Boise, Dick (Donna) Vawser of Kimberly and Chuck (Carol) Vawser of Kimberly; one sister, Teresa Pravecek of Corina, CA; five brothers, Ed (Bernice) of Sioux Falls, SD, Vince (June) of Omaha, NB, Steve (Linda) of Rapid City, SD, Andy (Betty) of Hemet, CA, and Gary (Tammy) of Enid, OK; 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren (with one more on the way) and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her parents, one brother, Jim; one sister, Marie; and 2 grandchildren, Daniel Ryan and Donald L.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 23, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. A vigil/rosary following the visitation will be recited at 7 p.m. with Deacon Dan Vawser reciting. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E. in Twin Falls, with Father Joshua Falce as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be given in Elizabeth's name to St. Edwards Catholic Church. Contributions may be given to funeral chapel staff or mailed to White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Mom, thank you for being such a wonderful mother, grandmother, advisor, and friend. We cherish our memories of you and await that day when we can all sit down together and visit. We love you.