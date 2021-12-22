Menu
Elizandro Brito Jr.
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Elizandro Brito Jr. (Alex)

January 31, 1960 - December 18, 2021

Elizandro Brito Jr. (Alex) age 61 of Twin Falls, Idaho went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Alex was born January 31, 1960 in Eloy. Arizona. The oldest son of Elizandro and Ersie Brito.

Alex is survived by his father Elizandro F. Brito (Enedina), four sisters: Ruth (James) Wells, Linda (John) Ramseyer, Angie (Richard) Silva, Modesta (Bill) Carllson, and Sandra (Bryan) Hash. His three brothers: Nick (Debbie) Brito, Randy (Cindy) Brito and Solomon (Stacey) Brito. A step-sister Liz (Jorge) Contreras, and his son Jordan (Myranda) Stephens and granddaughter Everleigh. He was also Uncle Happy to many nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and dogs too.

He loved hunting, fishing, and sports: basketball, baseball, football especially the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved being the boss B3 at Bower Chopping where he worked for many years.

He is preceded in death by his mother Ersie Lucille Brito, maternal grandparents Samuel and Theresa Savala and paternal grandparents Elizandro and Ysidra Brito.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday December 30, 2021 at Calvary Chapel Buhl with a graveside service @ 1:30 at Sunset Memorial Park.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Calvary Chapel
Buhl, ID
Dec
30
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
ID
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sad to hear of Alex's passing. Such a nice friend in high school and such a great basketball player. Great memories of following the Filer High team all the way to State our senior year and Alex such a big part of the team. Heartfelt condolences to the Brito family.
Leeta Thomason
Friend
January 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
Dave Hartman
December 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss, prayers for your family.
Donna Newbry
December 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss . Prayers for the family.
Maria (Cisneros) Armenta
December 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Alex´s passing. Praying that you all find comfort in your precious memories of him. Sincerely, Teresa
Teresa Tipton Jones
December 27, 2021
I love you Brother. Gone to soon but you will never be forgotten. RIP.....
BRYAN HASH
December 23, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
December 21, 2021
