Elizandro Brito Jr. (Alex)

January 31, 1960 - December 18, 2021

Elizandro Brito Jr. (Alex) age 61 of Twin Falls, Idaho went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Alex was born January 31, 1960 in Eloy. Arizona. The oldest son of Elizandro and Ersie Brito.

Alex is survived by his father Elizandro F. Brito (Enedina), four sisters: Ruth (James) Wells, Linda (John) Ramseyer, Angie (Richard) Silva, Modesta (Bill) Carllson, and Sandra (Bryan) Hash. His three brothers: Nick (Debbie) Brito, Randy (Cindy) Brito and Solomon (Stacey) Brito. A step-sister Liz (Jorge) Contreras, and his son Jordan (Myranda) Stephens and granddaughter Everleigh. He was also Uncle Happy to many nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and dogs too.

He loved hunting, fishing, and sports: basketball, baseball, football especially the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved being the boss B3 at Bower Chopping where he worked for many years.

He is preceded in death by his mother Ersie Lucille Brito, maternal grandparents Samuel and Theresa Savala and paternal grandparents Elizandro and Ysidra Brito.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday December 30, 2021 at Calvary Chapel Buhl with a graveside service @ 1:30 at Sunset Memorial Park.