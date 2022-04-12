Ellen Irene Tipton Easterday

August 2, 1928-April 7, 2022

I'll fly away, Oh Glory, I'll fly away. In the morning when I die, Hallelujah, by and by, I'll fly away. Irene passed in the early hours of April 7th at the age of 93 and flew into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Ellen Irene Tipton was born August 2, 1928, in West Plains, Missouri, to Adam and Thelma Tipton. She was their first child. Irene lived her childhood in the Ozark hills. Eventually, she would be joined by one sister and three brothers (Nolena, Boyd, Glenn, and Delbert). At 14 years of age, the family moved from the hills to Arizona. The next move took them to Washington State. At the age of 17, her family came to visit friends in the Magic Valley area. That was the end of the family journeys, as they found their permanent home.

In 1946, Irene and her best friend, Lola Fields, found work in Twin Falls. Men in the Armed Forces were returning home from World War II. That is when Irene met Army veteran, Wayne Easterday and Lola met Calvin Graybeal. On January 11, 1947, Irene married Wayne, and shortly after Calvin and Lola were married. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversaries together. Wayne and Irene spent 65 years together before Wayne's new orders to heaven. The separation was not an easy one for her.

Wayne and Irene Lived in the Castleford community. Many of those years were on the farm. Irene loved her job as a wife, mother, and chief engineer of the household. When children started coming, they found themselves with six boys – Gerry (deceased): Rick (Dena) of Castleford; Lynn (deceased); Dave Lorie) of Castleford, Denny (Barbara) of Buhl; Doug (Tracy) of Lovelock, Nevada. Then came the most important 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, and two sons.

There will be a private graveside service for the family. We would like to extend an invitation to join the family on April 15th at the Castleford Community Center at 11:30 for fellowship and sharing memories. Lunch will be served at noon. The family wants to thank Dr. Daryl Ficklin for his kindness and many hugs to their mother. Also, we cannot express enough gratitude to the wonderful staff at Serenity Transitional Care where she lived for three years and eight months. Mom loved all the staff and her many friendships with the residents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Castleford Quick Response Unit or the Castleford Baptist Church.