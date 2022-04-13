Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elsie Mae Fairchild Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory
188 S Highway 24
Rupert, ID

Elsie Mae Fairchild Thompson

May 2, 1929 - April 4, 2022

On April 4, 2022, Mae Thompson (Elsie Mae Fairchild Thompson), went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and so much more to so many.

She was born in Burley to Ray and Kate Fairchild, on May 2, 1929.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Thompson.

She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Stanger of Oakley, her daughter, Syndi Strand of Oakley, her son, Ray Thompson of Oakley, her son, Kerry Thompson (wife-Marylynn) of Island Park, Idaho, her daughter, Lola Paquette (husband-Bill) of crescent city, California, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews.

The memorial service for Mae will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from Noon until 4 p.m. at the Oakley Senior Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.