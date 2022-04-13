Elsie Mae Fairchild Thompson

May 2, 1929 - April 4, 2022

On April 4, 2022, Mae Thompson (Elsie Mae Fairchild Thompson), went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and so much more to so many.

She was born in Burley to Ray and Kate Fairchild, on May 2, 1929.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Thompson.

She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Stanger of Oakley, her daughter, Syndi Strand of Oakley, her son, Ray Thompson of Oakley, her son, Kerry Thompson (wife-Marylynn) of Island Park, Idaho, her daughter, Lola Paquette (husband-Bill) of crescent city, California, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews.

The memorial service for Mae will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from Noon until 4 p.m. at the Oakley Senior Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.