Emily Ann Peters

1947 - 2021

Emily Ann Peters, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 12, 2021, at her home in Kimberly, Idaho after a brave and courageous over 20 year battle with breast cancer, she was 74 years old.

Emily was born to Marlin and Mary Edythe Berg in Portland, Oregon in 1947, and was the oldest of three brothers.

After graduating from Castle Rock High School, she attended Washington State University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She was a life-long Coug. Emily went on to earn a Master's Degree from the University of Portland. She was a dedicated, nurturing, and passionate elementary school teacher in the North Thurston School District in Olympiaacey, Washington for 32 years.

Emily married her best friend and the love of her life, Gene Peters, on June 19, 1971, and they raised four children together. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2021.

Emily shone brightest when spending time with her family especially for the holidays, and beating her kids and grandkids at cards. She loved cooking and was an avid gardener, she spent much of her time in the kitchen or playing in the dirt. She loved retired life in Idaho, camping, fishing, and four-wheeling with her husband; and spending time in their winter home in Arizona enjoying happy hours, dances, and laughs with friends. She loved craft projects and socializing with her friends.

Emily loved people and had a way of making them feel special and loved. She made friends wherever she went. We will miss her bright blue eyes, exuberant smile, laugh, and warms hugs and kisses.

She is survived by her husband Gene; brother Greg (Deborah) Berg; her son Bradley (Sandra) Peters, grandsons Nathan and William; daughter Melinda Peters; daughter Jeannie (Dante) Lanznaster, grandchildren Giana and Dalton; son Daniel Peters (Paul Kessock Jr.); and her beloved fur-baby Cassie.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on October 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls, Idaho by Father Julio Vicente. With profound sadness, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are forgoing a social gathering after mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Visions or St. Edward Catholic Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. The Peters family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the loving care she received from Dr. Jared Manning and Dr. Nathan Allen and all of the staff at St. Luke's Cancer Center, and her care team with Hospice Visions especially Karrie, RN.