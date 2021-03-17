Encarnacion "Chon" R. Garcia

September 15, 1950 - March 10, 2021

Chon R. Garcia, 70 years-old, Rupert resident died Wednesday March 10, 2021, at Minidoka. Memorial Hospital, in Rupert. He was born September 15, 1950, in Edinburg Texas, the son of Teodoro and Refugio Garcia. He spent his early life attending school, working in agriculture, and playing baseball. In 1970 he graduated from Minico High School where he played a variety of sports. His favorite being a pitcher for The Minico Spartans baseball team.

He joined the Pocatello Police Academy in 1972. Later that year he became an officer for the Rupert Police Department. That same year he married Ninfa Trevino.

He then moved to Coeur d'Alene to accept a position as an Idaho State Police Officer. After the death of his father, the family decided to move closer to home, where he accepted a job as a Sergeant of the Blackfoot Police Department.

He later worked several security positions in different states. In 2001 he graduated from CSI long haul CDL Trucking School where he began his second career as a long-haul truck driver. He loved driving from state to state, especially Texas, home of his favorite NFL team The Dallas Cowboys.

His two greatest blessings were his daughters. Christina was born in 1975 and Sabrina was born in 1976. In 1996 his dream of becoming a grandfather was fulfilled with the birth of his granddaughter Cynthia. In 1999 he was blessed again with a grandson Alan, and in 2001 his daughter Sabrina pleasantly surprised him with two twin grand dogs Trixie and Ivan.

And just when he thought his heart couldn't get any fuller, in 2016 he received by far an even bigger surprise with the birth of his last grandson Wyatt.

In 2013 he welcomed his first and only, great grandson Tyler. His biggest achievement was being a dad, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved his girls, but he loved his grandchildren even more, and to watch them grow and thrive, and become who they are today, made him feel very accomplished.

He is survived by his daughters Christina (Julio) Ambriz of Rupert, Sabrina (Michael) Fuchs of Boise, and grand children Cynthia (Terry) (Tyler) Bermingham Ambriz, Alan Ambriz, of Rupert Brandon, Taylor, and Wyatt Fuchs of Boise, as well as three brothers Ted (Joise) Garcia of Rupert, David (Jackie) Garcia of Paul, and Sam Garcia of Nampa, and two sisters, Elvia (Agustin) Gabiola of Rupert and Esther Rose of Burley, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Teodoro and Refugio Garcia. Siblings: Moises, Abe, Juan, Dan, and Able Garcia, as well as two nephews.

The family would like to thank Countryside Care and Rehabilitation, Minidoka memorial Hospital and the ER Department, Dr. Tyson Steel, Dicks Pharmacy, and Hansen Mortuary.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street in Rupert, Idaho 83350 and a viewing for family and friends will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday March 18, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary Funeral Home. Funeral services will conclude with a Burial service at the Rupert Cemetery 450 N Meridian Rupert, Id 83350