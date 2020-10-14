Enemorio 'Mario' Olmos Padilla

October 10, 1968 ~ September 16, 2020

Enemorio 'Mario' Olmos Padilla passed away peacefully in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mario was born on October 10, 1968 in San Juan De Los Lagos, Jalisco to Julio Olmos and Alicia Padilla. He moved to California at a young age along with his siblings, Josie (Pina) Ramos, Lupe Rivas, Juana (Morusa) Jimenez, Victor Olmos, Gustavo (Gus) Olmos, and Rigoberto (Rigo) Olmos.

At the age of 22, he met the love of his life, Amada Ortiz. He always said it was love at first sight and that he would do anything for her. They would go on to have two children, Alan Sebastian Olmos and Celeste Jazmin Olmos.

In 1999, he decided to relocate his family to Idaho. They eventually settled in Jerome, Idaho, where he proudly worked as a dairy farmer. When he was not working, he was picking up new hobbies, such as cooking, welding, and learning the piano. He felt that no matter how old we were, we can always learn something new. He loved to discuss his recipes or share new songs that he composed. He also loved to joke around and watch football. His favorite team was the Green Bay Packers and you would always find him in Packers gear or joking around with people that he would meet. He always said that he wanted to make people laugh. He was a larger than life character that will be greatly missed.