Ephraim "Moe" Anderst

November 25, 1925 - September 11, 2021

Ephraim "Moe" Anderst had 95 years of the good life, working hard, and staying kind. Born November 25, 1925, he was the youngest of 17 or more children from Peter C. & Pauline (Weller) Anderst, both born in South Russia. Moe was born in Fredonia, North Dakota and at age 12 his family moved to Filer, Idaho. On his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the Navy to serve in WWII along with three of his brothers already enlisted. He was stationed on the Battleship California and while at sea was transferred onto the Cruiser USS Denver, spending 18 months at sea. He was involved in Lady Gulf Battle in the South Pacific & near Okinawa.

Over the years Moe worked driving trucks and on-road construction as a heavy equipment operator. In 1950 he married the love of his life, Nancy Lee Fields, and recently celebrated their 71st anniversary. They raised a son, Guy, and daughter, Valerie, while continuously moving due to Moe's road construction work in Idaho and Nevada.

Moe was a God-fearing, humble, loving, and kind man to all he knew including pets, stray pheasants, raccoons, and squirrels. He also had a very creative side. The "Garden of Eatin" sign at their home in Shelley brought a smile to many passing by on the interstate. His boat was called the USS Hardship. He invented the COOL TOOL for campfires and fabricated many other unique creations. He enjoyed being with his family "tribe" camping in Stanley, Idaho most every summer. Over the years he also enjoyed gardeningandscaping, fishing, water skiing, and golfing.

Moe was the last living member of his huge immediate family.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Anderst; his son, Guy (Vicki) Anderst; and daughter, Valerie (Dave) Legler; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A man of few words, however, full of wisdom and kindness he garnered respect and admiration from all who knew him. Frequently stating "I'm happy" with a twinkle in his eye and "It will all be okay". He will always remain in our hearts and memories with gratitude for having the privilege of knowing such an exemplary man.

Due to health concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date.

