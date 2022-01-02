Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eric Thomas Dibb
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St
Burley, ID

Eric Thomas Dibb

February 9, 1965 - December 29, 2021

Eric Thomas Dibb, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, left this world on December 29, 2021, at age 56.

Eric was born February 9, 1965, in Huntsville, Alabama, to George and Marjorie Dibb. He grew up traveling the world, which he continued to enjoy throughout his life. After graduating from high school, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nagoya, Japan. After returning, he attended Brigham Young University, where he met the love of his life, Kristen Heiner. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 17, 1986. Together, they have four children: Matthew, Laura, Megan, and Joshua. Eric graduated with a bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Utah and a teaching degree from Idaho State University.

He enjoyed being a High School Math Teacher. He later changed careers and worked for Schlumberger Technologies until the time of his passing.

Eric was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a deeply-rooted testimony. He enjoyed serving in various callings. His testimony and family were his two greatest joys.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marjorie Dibb; and father-in-law, Hallie Heiner. Eric leaves behind his wife, Kristen Dibb; children, Matthew (Alanna), Laura (Craig), Megan (Andrew), Joshua; and five grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, January 6, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Emerson 1st Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, with Bishop Kent Chandler officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.

A live webcast of the funeral and graveside service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St PO Box 878 , Burley, ID
Jan
6
Funeral
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Emerson 1st Ward
127 S. 950 W., Paul, ID
Jan
6
Funeral
11:00a.m.
A live webcast of the funeral and graveside service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com
ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Kristen, I'm so sorry for your loss! He was such a great guy! He always made me laugh. I'm sure your dad is taking good care of him now. My thoughts and prayers for you and your family!
Joni Williams
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results