Eric Thomas Dibb

February 9, 1965 - December 29, 2021

Eric Thomas Dibb, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, left this world on December 29, 2021, at age 56.

Eric was born February 9, 1965, in Huntsville, Alabama, to George and Marjorie Dibb. He grew up traveling the world, which he continued to enjoy throughout his life. After graduating from high school, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nagoya, Japan. After returning, he attended Brigham Young University, where he met the love of his life, Kristen Heiner. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 17, 1986. Together, they have four children: Matthew, Laura, Megan, and Joshua. Eric graduated with a bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Utah and a teaching degree from Idaho State University.

He enjoyed being a High School Math Teacher. He later changed careers and worked for Schlumberger Technologies until the time of his passing.

Eric was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a deeply-rooted testimony. He enjoyed serving in various callings. His testimony and family were his two greatest joys.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marjorie Dibb; and father-in-law, Hallie Heiner. Eric leaves behind his wife, Kristen Dibb; children, Matthew (Alanna), Laura (Craig), Megan (Andrew), Joshua; and five grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, January 6, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Emerson 1st Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, with Bishop Kent Chandler officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.

A live webcast of the funeral and graveside service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.