Essie Ruth Hayhurst Castro

September 14, 1922 - June 4, 2021

Ruth Castro, 98 of San Francisco, passed away on June 4, 2021. She was born on September 14, 1922, in Green Forest, Arkansas. The daughter of Lewis M. Hayhurst and Mary J. Butler Hayhurst. She was raised with her siblings, one brother Freeman A Hayhurst and her two sisters Ruby I Butler and Vella L Newman, all deceased.

She married Robert A. Castro in 1945 in the city of Tijuana Mexico and lived in San Francisco, CA from that time until her passing. Ruth was a lover of all animals her entire life.

Ruth is survived by her children, Les (Marla)Scofield of Las Vegas, NV, Ray (Lee) Castro of San Francisco, California, and David Castro, California, and his daughter, Anita Castro. She is also survived by her four Scofield grandsons, Erick, Troy, Mark, and Paul, and their families. Also, she wants to recognize the Butlers, Suters, Janet (Chris) Freeman, and their families in Idaho and all of the Vella Newman family in Utah. She sent her deepest love to all.

Ruth will be laid to rest at the Jerome Idaho Cemetery near her beloved family on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.