Esther Kinnear

August 14, 1921 - June 9, 2021

Esther Kinnear, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2021, with her daughters by her side.

She was born August 14, 1921, to Henry and Anna Marie (Knopp) Rau and raised on a small farm in Paul, Idaho.

She graduated from Paul High School in 1938 and went on to attend Albion State Normal for two years, graduating with an Elementary Teaching Degree. She taught three years at the Greenwood School near Hazelton before moving to Boise. There, she worked in the office of the Boise Winnemucca Stages and for Dr. Robert Smith.

She met Vernon Kinnear on a blind date and the two married in 1948. They moved to Walla Walla, Washington where she was employed with the American Red Cross.

Upon receiving word that their name had been drawn for a homestead near Rupert, they returned to Idaho where they began farming and raising their two daughters. During this time, she was employed at Cameron's Inc. and as a social worker for the Minidoka County Indigent Office.

In 1990, Vern passed away and the farm was sold.

Esther moved to Twin Falls where she became an active member of the Presbyterian Church, Christian Women's Association, and PEO Chapter BP. She loved spending time with family and friends, reading, and having the opportunity to travel, with one of her most memorable trips being a cruise to Israel and Egypt.

A wonderful mother, she will be dearly missed by her daughters Nancy Kinnear and Debbie (Chris) Trappen. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, and siblings Molly (Alex) Uffelman, Sander (Floy) Rau, Dolly Rau, Henry Jr Rau, Bertha (Vern) Munsee, Pauline Chugg, Lillian Rau, Lilly (Cleo) Buttars, and Herb (Ruth) Rau.

A heartfelt thank you to Hospice Visions for your compassion and care during this past month.

A service is planned at the Paul Cemetery Chapel under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls or PEO Chapter BP @ Rosenau Funeral Home.