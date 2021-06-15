Sponsored by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory.
I am sorry sorry to read of Genie´s passing. We knew each other for 30 years and were best of friends for a good part of that. We worked together as nurses in Jerome and Twin Falls. She always talked about her kids and grandkids and how much she loved them. Also want to thank Mary for taking such good care of my Mother in Law at Harmony Place. I haven´t seen Genie since Bud´s funeral and was surprised how frail she looked. I will sure miss her. My condolences to all of her family. She was such a good person.
Carolyn Nix
Friend
June 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy in the death of your mother, grandmother, sister loved one. She has been our friend for over 75 years . We haven´t been able to see her for a few years but never stopped loving her. May she Rest In Peace.
God bless you all in your sorrow.
Love Shirley & Everett
Shirley &Everett Payton
Friend
June 18, 2021
Such a wonderful young lady
We have the best times with her