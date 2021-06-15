I am sorry sorry to read of Genie´s passing. We knew each other for 30 years and were best of friends for a good part of that. We worked together as nurses in Jerome and Twin Falls. She always talked about her kids and grandkids and how much she loved them. Also want to thank Mary for taking such good care of my Mother in Law at Harmony Place. I haven´t seen Genie since Bud´s funeral and was surprised how frail she looked. I will sure miss her. My condolences to all of her family. She was such a good person.

Carolyn Nix Friend June 22, 2021