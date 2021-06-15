Menu
Eugenia Wadsworth
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Eugenia Wadsworth, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away, Sunday, June 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Road, Twin, ID
Jun
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
215 W B St., Shoshone, ID
I am sorry sorry to read of Genie´s passing. We knew each other for 30 years and were best of friends for a good part of that. We worked together as nurses in Jerome and Twin Falls. She always talked about her kids and grandkids and how much she loved them. Also want to thank Mary for taking such good care of my Mother in Law at Harmony Place. I haven´t seen Genie since Bud´s funeral and was surprised how frail she looked. I will sure miss her. My condolences to all of her family. She was such a good person.
Carolyn Nix
Friend
June 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy in the death of your mother, grandmother, sister loved one. She has been our friend for over 75 years . We haven´t been able to see her for a few years but never stopped loving her. May she Rest In Peace. God bless you all in your sorrow. Love Shirley & Everett
Shirley &Everett Payton
Friend
June 18, 2021
Such a wonderful young lady We have the best times with her
Garcia family
June 15, 2021
