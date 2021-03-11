Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evan Edgar Kohtz
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Evan Edgar Kohtz

April 13, 1945 - March 8, 2021

Evan Edgar Kohtz was born in Eden, Idaho on April 13, 1945 to his loving parents, Ralph and Adele Kohtz. While talking with his beloved brother after a pleasant evening together in Eden, Evan suffered a sudden stroke, and left this life surrounded by family.

Evan Kohtz is survived by nine children and will be terribly missed by many.

His sister Sue Guntren resides in Storm Lake Iowa, his brother Delbert lives in Eden. Evan's uncle, Eldred Huettig, lives in Boise. Evan's children and grandchildren live all over the world, including Idaho, California, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Japan.

A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden, ID on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Anyone wishing to view the services remotely may contact Trinity Lutheran Church. A memorial will be available on Facebook.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Eden, ID
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
So sorry to hear about Evan this obit has a great photo of him. You father was a very nice man & he shared a special realationship with my father. My prayers & thoughts are with all of you.
Julie Schmahl (Pohl)
March 15, 2021
We just saw Evan at my dad´s funeral. He was always so friendly and kind. I´m so very sorry for your loss and extend my heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Cindy Ritchie
March 15, 2021
I have happy memories of Evan and Alice teaching my wife and I how to play bridge, late into the weekend nights, while our young children ran and played until they fell asleep. My condolences goes out to his family, living far and wide.
Dale Hooley
March 12, 2021
Farewell my friend. You were as close to me as one my brothers. We share a lot of good times growing up.
Gary F. Craig
March 12, 2021
Your NORAD & USNORTHCOM family
March 12, 2021
Evan was a very kind person that always attended every one of his friends and family funerals. He was a dear friend of mine and I will miss him greatly. I know the Lord will take good care of him till i see him again in heaven.
Lanny Johnson
March 11, 2021
I was very privileged to meet Evan while visiting my brother, Mike, a couple of years ago. In the short time I spent with him, I learned that he was an amazingly good and inspirational person. I considered him to be a friend I had in Idaho. I am sad that he has passed. I will miss him. I pray Jesus will hold each one of his family and friends extra tightly during this time.
Carol Daitey (Sweitzer)
March 11, 2021
--- A more lugubrious remembrance of life for my family and me. Nbsc Etts, as he called himself on FB (the serial number of his earlier-year´s computer), Evan has always been the brother I never had and a favorite uncle to my children whom he knew well. When we were kids growing up, many days would find us either replacing the transmission in his old red ´55 Ford, or playing a friendly game of chess which he´d almost always win, or hours at the Craigs playing double-deck pinochle ... evenings off to Twin for a double-date drive-in movie or some bowling, days out in the fields loading hay, nights checking out the rings of Saturn with my telescope, or the occasional winter´s day of ice-skating on Wilson Lake. More recent were the get-togethers for coffee, a fishing trip to Anderson Ranch and Little Camas; and he would always drop by at Christmas with a box of chocolates or a fruit basket. He even came to Mackay for a visit not long ago. Way, way too many memories ... He heard his last trumpet and will be terribly missed. "... And in Your book were written, All the days that were ordained for me, When as yet there was not one of them." (Psalms 139:16) -- +++ <3 Lord Bless Brother <3
Earl Johnson
March 11, 2021
I didn't know Evan Kohtz personally, but I did hear he was a good and fair man. My parents were Clint and LaRee Stephens and I am a brother to Mike and Nick Stephens. My condolences to all his family. Nine children. How wonderful! May your time together be filled with sharing wonderful times spent with your loved one and fill you with peace about his passing. God bless you.
Marca Stephens
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear that another 1963 valley high school classmate has passed. Our deepest sympathy to the family. He will be missed.
Amy Westfall Johnson
March 11, 2021
So sorry. We are in St George UT. Won´t be able to attend.
Joe and Connie Davidson
March 11, 2021
i remember him from many,many years ago when my grandfather worked for his dad Ralph, I am so sorry for your loss.
carole Gough
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results