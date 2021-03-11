Evan Edgar Kohtz

April 13, 1945 - March 8, 2021

Evan Edgar Kohtz was born in Eden, Idaho on April 13, 1945 to his loving parents, Ralph and Adele Kohtz. While talking with his beloved brother after a pleasant evening together in Eden, Evan suffered a sudden stroke, and left this life surrounded by family.

Evan Kohtz is survived by nine children and will be terribly missed by many.

His sister Sue Guntren resides in Storm Lake Iowa, his brother Delbert lives in Eden. Evan's uncle, Eldred Huettig, lives in Boise. Evan's children and grandchildren live all over the world, including Idaho, California, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Japan.

A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden, ID on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Anyone wishing to view the services remotely may contact Trinity Lutheran Church. A memorial will be available on Facebook.