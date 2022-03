Evelyn June Allred

TWIN FALLS - Evelyn June Allred, 89, of Twin Falls died Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her residence. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main Street, Buhl. Graveside will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 1450 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Evelyn's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.