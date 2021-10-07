Everett F. Lewis

July 17, 1927 - October 5, 2021

Everett F. Lewis passed away on October 5, 2021. He was born in Sunset, Arkansas on July 17, 1927, to William Calvin Lewis and Beulah Schader. Everett was the middle of three children, an older brother John Henry Lewis and sister Margaret. He was raised by his maternal grandparents before moving to California at 17.

Everett was drafted into the Army at 18 and was sent to Italy where he worked as a mechanic for two and a half years fixing boats. After the Army, he came back to California where he met his wife Betty while learning to fly floatplanes. They married on May 19, 1949, and enjoyed almost 70 years of marriage until Betty's passing in 2019. He had two daughters with Betty, Carol born in 1950, and Arlene in 1954. The family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1969 where they have been since.

He is survived by his two daughters, Carol Eakin and Arlene Welch, five grandchildren, Aleis Maxim, Sarah Schultz, Tia Thompson, Anisa Eakin, and Shad Welch, and one great-granddaughter Jezabel Thompson.