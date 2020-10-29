Everett "Buck" Ward Sr.,

August 18, 1926 – October 27, 2020

Everett "Buck" Ward Sr., 94, a long-time resident of Richfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Everett was born on August 18, 1926 in Helvey, Nebraska, the son of Lester and Dorothy (Modeen) Ward. Everett was the second child of three, with brother - Don and sister - Mona.

The family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1928, and then later moved to Richfield in 1947. Everett meet Mary Kodesh and they were married on Sept 4, 1949 and had four sons - Tony, Everett, Brian and Scott.

Everett served in the U.S. Navy during W.W. II. After his discharge they moved to Richfield in 1947 where he continued farming with his father. He then took over the family farm where he raised his four boys who helped to keep the long-time farm and dairy going until 2005 when he retired after the death of his wife Mary. With the passing of his wife Mary he made the decision to as he called it "semi-retire" then sold the farm and moved into town. He then met Patricia House and continued with his farming life with tending yards and gardens.

During many years of his own farming he also did custom combining for the local farmers and neighbors. He was also highly active on many boards and councils such as a County Commissioner for 18 years, Chairman of the Richfield School Board, Senior Housing Committee, and many others state and government committees.

He is survived by his four sons - Tony, Everett, Brian (MaryAnn Milhalik), Scott (Nina Hurst); six grandchildren - Trever, Derek, Ariana (Steffen Jespersen), Brian Michael (Lauryn Medeiros), Jerry, Michelle, along with five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents - Lester and Dorothy; brother – Don; sister – Mona; his wife – Mary; son – Tony; and grandson - Jerry.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Richfield Cemetery.

A viewing for family and friends will be held at Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.