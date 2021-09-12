Farrell Edward "Eddie" "Ed" Christopherson

October 9, 1938 - August 28, 2021

A Tribute to our Father -

Farrell Edward Christopherson was born on October 9, 1938, to LaVonne Guttery and Farrell Christopherson from Bliss, Idaho.

Eddie grew up and attended school in Bliss, Idaho with his sisters Garlene and Cheryl and brother Dick and later they were joined by a half-sister Shawna. He was active in Basketball and had a passion for Drama Club under the direction of Mr. Aldrich Bowler, who was a mentor to him. Eddie loved fast cars, music, and dancing, frequenting "The Midway" in the Hagerman Valley. He joined Dance Clubs and enjoyed taking Dance Lessons. He also loved Drawing and Design, with an interest in Architecture. It served him well as he designed and built beautiful homes and spaces to live in throughout his life. He was an Artist.

Eddie met Judy Watkins, Glenns Ferry, at the Hagerman Pioneer Days Rodeo in 1954, and in 1956 Eddie graduated with his Class. High School friends; Mick Hobdey, Dick Bray Dalin, Chord Starry, Johnny Miller, and Ray Pruett remained lifelong friends.

Eddie gained Carpentry and Masonry skills from his father. The Christopherson family is known for their superior Rock, Stucco, and Masonry work throughout the Magic Valley. A historical note: The home in the Hagerman Valley known as "The Hearst House" was originally built by Ed's Grandfather, making the brick from Snake River mud. They were Brick Makers, Carpenters, and Masons. The Hagerman Museum retains a Family photo taken in front of the house. The house is now listed on the Historical Registry.

Eddie and Judy were married in Glenns Ferry in 1958 and Honeymooned in Featherville, Idaho. They resided in Gooding, Idaho. They were a dynamic Couple as they grew together, had great friends, and were heavily involved in their Community. Ed lived a life of Service working at Painter's IGA in Gooding for several years. A move to Boise brought him two new Titles, Produce Manager for Safeway and New Father as his Daughter Juli was born in 1961. Ed would also work as Produce Manager in Winnemucca, Nevada. Returning to Idaho, Ed was a Radio Announcer in Mountain Home for a local Station. He later did Voice work with his brother Dick for KMVT. In 1963, his Son, Brad, was born. Ed and Judy raised their children in Gooding, Wendell, and the Sawtooth Mountains. Adventurous Summers as they obtained land and built an octagonal Cabin designed by Ed with the help of friends; Sid Byrum, Jerry Roby, Ray Hendrix, Tom Piatt, Clarence Magoffin, and many others.

Ed also served as a volunteer for the Gooding Fire Department. He was active in the Jaycee's Organization. Later became a Service Repairman working for Idaho Gas and Intermountain Gas Company. Ed was the owner of an insulation and heating business and then became a Realtor with Hub City Reality under John Wert. He served on the Wendell School Board and the Wendell Housing Board. Ed and Judy divorced in 1979. A couple of things that must be mentioned is "Ed's Chair". He loved his recliner. No one sat in Ed's recliner but Ed. If you were in his recliner when he entered the room, you promptly removed yourself from his chair. He must have rocked miles in his lifetime. The other is his love of Television. He loved it and watched it every day. When Ed was in his chair, he controlled the TV. Period. (We've often wondered how many episodes of Lawrence Welk we sat through! Oh, the Reruns!) Who could forget his Ascot Phase!?

Ed later married Fae Slater, and remained married for over 30 years. They owned and operated The Wendell Motel, and enjoyed a place in Seeley Lake, Montana. He remained active in Real Estate in the Magic Valley for the remainder of his life, buying and selling. Owning many Properties. Ed designed and built the home he and Fae reside in, where he passed peacefully. Ed struggled with his health for many years, life-long sinus issues, occupational hazard COPD, and was most recently diagnosed with Colon and Rectal Cancer.

At Ed's request; Cremation, no Funeral. A Celebration of Life was held at their home on September, 4th, 2021.

If so inclined, Juli suggests Donations to Idaho's Camp Rainbow Gold. Juli is a Cancer Survivor and volunteered as a Camp Counselor. With Ed's recent Cancer diagnosis, it seems fitting. Camp Rainbow Gold recently relocated to the Camas Prairie, nestled at the base of our beloved Sawtooth Mountains. Brad, a Kidney Transplant Recipient, humbly suggests considering becoming an Organ Donor.