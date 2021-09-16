Filemon Nuñez Rodríguez

March 4, 1944 ~ September 14, 2021

Filemon Nuñez Rodriguez, a 77-year-old resident of Jerome, went home to God on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

Filemon was born on March 4, 1944 in Belen, Jalisco, Mexico to Ma. Guadalupe Rodriguez and Jose Nuñez. He was the oldest of six siblings. He was living in Tequila, Mexico when he met his sweetheart, Elisa Nuñez. They were married January 3, 1963 and renewed their vows fifty years later.

Filemon was a traveler always seeking better opportunities for himself, his wife, and his children. He was most proud when he successfully moved his family to the United States to afford them education and a promising future. Filemon raised his family in California, where he still has extended family, before moving to Idaho. Filemon was a welder by trade until he retired at the age of 65. Being the hardworking man that he was, retirement was not for him. He decided to re-enter the workforce almost immediately, taking jobs wherever he could find opportunity. For the last five years he worked at the Jerome School District.

Filemon was a devoted Catholic and a member of the St. Jerome Parish. He enjoyed taking care of his farm animals, watching old movies, and listening to music. Filemon was a man of integrity, respect, and great compassion always ready to help others without question. He was a family man that valued spending time with his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Elisa; his children, Carmen (Gus) Nunes; Rosa Suazo; Filemon Nuñez Jr.; Maria Nuñez (Berna Gallegos); Ma. Blanca Nuñez; and Jose De Jesus (Sandra) Nuñez; 24 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and even great- great grand-children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Carlos Nuñez; and his sister, Jovita Ramirez.

A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.

