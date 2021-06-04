I met your mom when I was your Dad´s hospice Chaplain. After your Dad passed she came in to our business (Lost but Found Books/Alice´s Coffee and Espresso) with a lovely thank you note that I still have. We have visited many times since either at our business before we sold it or at the Debutante waiting to have various things done. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. I will miss seeing her. God be with you.

Alice Long Other June 7, 2021