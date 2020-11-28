Floyd Melvin Niegel

April 21, 1932 ~ November 24, 2020

Floyd Melvin Niegel long time resident of Dietrich, Idaho and formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 at St Luke's in Twin Falls.

Floyd was born, April 21, 1932 on the family farm in Cool, California, fourth child of George E. and Ida Ricci Niegel. Floyd was raised and worked on the family ranch with his parents. Floyd graduated from Placer High School of Auburn, California in June 1951.

Floyd married his wife Patricia Ann Rich Lee on May 11, 1963 in Reno, Nevada.

Floyd is survived by his wife Patricia of 57 1/2 years. Three daughters: Janet(Lyle) Towne of Dietrich: Jeanette(Randy) Waters of Jerome: Diana(Ronald) Haas of Richfield.

His adopted son; Kelly Jennings that means you! Ten grandchildren: Melissa, Lucas, Rebecca(Jess), Jacob, Natalie(Tyler), Stephen(Melina), Kelly, Nikki, Dustin and Shasta(Logan). Sixteen great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Henry, Cathrine, Sarah, Bill, Talea, Braeden, Esmerelda, Louis, Adrian, Alex, Emily, Stephen Jr, Isabella, Zaylynn, and Oaklee. His sister: Ethel Ivey of Vancouver, Washington as well as many nieces and nephews.

At his request, no services will be held, and cremation was under direction of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.