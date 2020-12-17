Floyd Leroy Miller

1934 ~ 2020

Floyd Leroy Miller, 86, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario, Oregon. Floyd was born in 1934 to Carl and Lydia Miller, he was born in Paul, Idaho one of seven children, He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lydia Miller.

His siblings: Dorothy Walters- Deceased, Ramona Thorkmorton- Deceased, Mary Tracy, Bill Miller-Deceased, Martha Bedke and Jim Miller.

Floyd served in the Air Force during the Korean War. His first marriage brought two beautiful sons to his life. Carl Miller Ward-deceased and Dan Miller Ward. He loved them.

His second marriage to Diana Williams Miller, brought them three children. Randy Miller, Gayle (Tom) Goff, Roy (Marla) Miller and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Floyd worked road construction after the military, he traveled everywhere in the Pacific Northwest. He worked in Alaska on the pipeline for many years. He was a great provider for our family, and he was a great man. WE LOVE YOU AND YOU WILL BE MISSED.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery in Paul, Idaho with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.