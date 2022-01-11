Floyd Andrew Warren

May 5, 1930 - January 7, 2022

Floyd Andrew Warren of Twin Falls passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, peacefully and quietly in his sleep.

Floyd was born in Buhl, Idaho on May 5, 1930, to Charles and Iola Warren at his grandmother's house. He was the second of five children and grew up in Buhl.

At age 17, he quit school and joined the Navy. Prior to leaving, he met the love of his life, Naomi Heinrich, at the roller-skating rink in Twin Falls. Although he enlisted for three years, the Korean War broke out and he stayed another year. While in the Navy he got to see a lot of the world including Paris, Iceland, Panama, and many other places.

Upon returning home, Floyd and Naomi were married on August 2, 1951, in Elko, Nevada. They had two children, Cynthia Jane and Lloyd Andrew.

Floyd used the mechanical skills he learned in the Navy to become an auto mechanic. He initially worked at the Co-op in Buhl and later worked at several auto dealerships in the Magic Valley working his way up to Service Manager. He then started his own business, Floyd's Auto Repair, and ran it successfully for several years. Prior to retiring, he worked as a lead mechanic for John Reeder at Reeder Flying Service which he enjoyed immensely.

Wherever he worked, he made friends and was known as a good honest mechanic. He went out of his way to make sure he treated people right.

Floyd was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed bowling. His favorite things in life were his family, cars, football, and a good steak dinner.

He and Naomi joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1965. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on August 18, 1975. He enjoyed many church callings which included Elders quorum president and Stake Clerk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Alvira Miles, Leona Twitchell, and Florence Smith. He is survived by his two children, Cynthia Jane (Brad) Wiggins of South Jordan, Utah; Lloyd Andrew (Darla) Warren of Meridian, Idaho; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Melvin Warren of Casa Grande, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 14, 2022, at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho with a viewing at 1:00 PM and military honors at 1:45 PM. Interment will be at the Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.