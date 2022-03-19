Frances Denton

July 9, 1939 – March 17, 2022

Frances Denton, age 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 17, 2022.

Frances was born in Kimberly, Idaho on July 9, 1939 to Raymond "Buck" and Evelyn Hoover, the second of three children. She loved to talk of her memories and adventures with her older brother Wayne and younger sister Phyllis on the family's small farm south of Murtaugh. Frances attended and graduated from Murtaugh High School in 1957.

Frances's brother made her ask Ralph Denton to go to a Sadie Hawkins dance with her when she was 14-years-old, and she often said she fell in love with him that night. They were married September 20, 1958. She joined him on the drill rig, and they enjoyed trail riding with friends. She enjoyed her bowling team with her mom and mother-in-law. Frances and Ralph welcomed daughter Angela, and ten years later Amy completed the family. The life Frances created with her family was her world. She took pride in her home on 4-D Acres, their small farm in Twin Falls.

When people think of Frances, they think of family gatherings, her sarcastic wit, and her willingness to share her advice and opinion. Frances's brother Wayne told her that her world ended at the end of her driveway, and she wore that as a badge of honor. Frances cherished the time she had taking care of and spoiling her grandchildren, and eventually her great-grandchildren. She was a member of the First Christian Church, and enjoyed her Christian Women's group and Deaconess duties.

Ralph and Frances were married for almost 55 years, before he passed of cancer 9 years ago. He was the love of her life, and part of her passed when he did. Her family takes comfort in knowing they are together again.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Wayne, and her beloved husband Ralph. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Akins. She is also survived by her two daughters Angela (Jim) Baker and Amy (Travis) Rothweiler, her granddaughters Darbie (Tom) Chocker and Rylie (Trey) Barrett, her grandsons David and Jackson Rothweiler, and her four great grandchildren, Sawyer and Finn Chocker and Lucy and Carter Barrett.

A celebration of Frances's life will be held on Tuesday, March 22, at 2pm at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Those who wish may share memories on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.