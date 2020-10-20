Frances Jean Yost Mason

May 31, 1935 ~ October 14, 2020

Frances "Fran" Jean (Yost) Mason, 85 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away October 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Fran was born May 31, 1935 in Western, NE to Vernon K. Yost and Olga Yost. She was the 2nd child of three, her older sister, Pauline Harvey of Buhl, ID and younger brother, Samuel Jo Yost of Boise, ID.

She graduated from Buhl High School in 1953 and then attended Business College. After graduating from college, she went to work for Idaho Power Co. in Buhl. She traveled to Gooding Office for a short time before transferring to the Twin Falls Office. While working in the Twin Falls Office, Fran met the love of her life, Ken Mason. After 6 months of steady courting, they decided to get married. On June 29, 1957, they were married in the Presbyterian Church in Buhl. They honeymooned in Las Vegas and then headed back to Twin Falls.

Fran continued her IPCO career and Ken was working for Jerome Co-op Creamery in Twin Falls.

They had been married for 3 months when Ken got a notice from the Draft Board that he had been drafted and he left Fran and her girlfriend to hold down the house. Ken and 8 other local boys left for 6 months T.D.Y at Fort Ord, California. When Ken was discharged, he returned home to Fran and his job at Jerome Co-op Creamery. After 3 years, Ken was offered a position at Idaho Power Co. and he started on January 31st , 1961. Well, no man and wife could work for IPCO at the same time so Fran had 1 year to work and had to find another job.

Ken continued working for Idaho Power for 35 years and retired from the Company on January 31, 1996.

Fran & Ken have two boys, Wade & Monte. Wade and Brenda reside in Twin Falls, where Wade works for Adventure Motor Sports, and Brenda for the South Central Public Health Department. Monte lives in Meridian with his wife, Sherri and two sons, Colton & Caydon. Both grandsons are in College at Boise State University.

All services and arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fran's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.