Francisco Valerio

April 14, 1932 ~ October 12, 2020

On Monday, October 12, 2020, Francisco Valerio passed away peacefully at his home, in Paul, Idaho, at the age of 88. Francisco was born on April 14, 1932 in El Cortijo, Michoacan, MX and raised in Coeneo, Michoacan.

He married his first love, Imelda Reyes, on May 1, 1954. From this marriage, Francisco had eight kids (five boys and three girls). He was best known as 'Papa Kiko' to those who loved and looked up to him most, his 24 grandkids. Francisco had 14 great-grandkids & 3 great-great grandkids. In 1978, Francisco married his best friend, Minerva Esquivel. Francisco was very loved and cared for by his stepchildren and step-grandchildren.

He was very well known amongst his community as "Don Sebas" or Sebastián. A name he acquired from his days as a "Brasero," starting in 1948. Francisco was an extremely hardworking man until his last days. Some of his jobs included Boise Cascade, the Gillettes' family farms, Suchan farms, and Amalgamated Sugar Factory where he worked 42 years and retired at the age 85.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, his loving and giving heart, his unfailing memories and stories. And all of the friends and colleagues he made along his journey. Francisco will be deeply missed.

Francisco is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Valerio and Susana Salinas, his grandmother Maria Refugió Salinas, his son, Francisco, his wife, Minerva, and daughter-in-law, Catarina Romero, his step-sons Joseph and Delfino Jr. Martinez. He is survived by his ex-wife, Imelda Reyes, his kids, Adan, Eleazar (Josefina), Sergio (Elva), Lilia (Jose), Imelda (Antonio), Armando (Noemi), Esmeralda (Edgar), his step-kids Alice, Isidro, and Dan Martinez, Marlene Perry, and all of his grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome to join the graveside service which will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. MT. Facemask and social distancing are greatly appreciated.