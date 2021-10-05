To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sorry to hear today of Fred´s passing. He was a lifelong friend. Elva and I remember.very well the annual Christmas letters that kept us up on the family news. We looked forward to them! Even though we grew up together our life and work took us to very different geographical places so we rarely saw each other. However, we do remember the time we were together for dinner at Uncle Buck´s near Dallas Fort Worth airport. But I remember being in the same grade with Fred in Lake Lowell Elementary School. When walking or riding a bike to school, Fred would go by my house. We fished a lot together in Lake Lowell. Fred and his dad taught me how to fish for bullheads. Fred asked me to be the Best Man at his and Alberta´s wedding which I was pleased to do. What a wonderful marriage that has been!
We offer our condolences to Fred´s family at this time of sorrow and remembrances.
Elva and Virden Seybold
October 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Fred´s passing. We have very fond memories of our trip with Fred and Alberta in their motor home driving down the Oregon and California coast, going to Disneyland. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alberta and the family.
Allen and Sandi Peterson
October 10, 2021
So sorry to hear this about Fred! I will never forget him at the bowing alley. Alberta my prayers to you and the family May God be with you at this time. Remember the memories are so important! Love to you Melba