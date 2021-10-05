So sorry to hear today of Fred´s passing. He was a lifelong friend. Elva and I remember.very well the annual Christmas letters that kept us up on the family news. We looked forward to them! Even though we grew up together our life and work took us to very different geographical places so we rarely saw each other. However, we do remember the time we were together for dinner at Uncle Buck´s near Dallas Fort Worth airport. But I remember being in the same grade with Fred in Lake Lowell Elementary School. When walking or riding a bike to school, Fred would go by my house. We fished a lot together in Lake Lowell. Fred and his dad taught me how to fish for bullheads. Fred asked me to be the Best Man at his and Alberta´s wedding which I was pleased to do. What a wonderful marriage that has been! We offer our condolences to Fred´s family at this time of sorrow and remembrances.

Elva and Virden Seybold October 13, 2021