Fred Neiwert
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St
Burley, ID

Fred Neiwert

September 16, 1928 - December 8, 2021

Fred Neiwert, a 93-year-old longtime resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by his daughters and family.

Fred was born September 16, 1928, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to David Neiwert Jr. and Anna Mary Brown Neiwert. The family moved from Wisconsin to Idaho when Fred was three years old. Fred attended Springdale School through the eighth grade. He met the love of his life when he was 15 and she was 11 years old. The courtship lasted seven years. Fred and Gay were married in Burley on June 27, 1951, and enjoyed 69 years together until Gay's passing in March of 2019.

Fred was drafted and entered the United States Army in November 1950. He served in Korea in the 1438th Engineers Treadway Bridge Company. He attended bulldozer and crane schools and was classified as a bridge specialist. Fred was honorably discharged as a Corporal in November 1952.

After marrying, Fred and Gay began their 38 years of farming. They were active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Burley. Additionally, Fred served as a highway commissioner for 23 years.

Fred and Gay had three children, Randall Fred Neiwert (Lynette), Dorily DalSoglio (Dale), and Darla Kidd (Clint). He adored his 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

He is survived by his three children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Gay, he was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Reuben Neiwert, Leah Martsch, Ben Neiwert, and Clarence Neiwert; and a grandson, Shane Boguslawski.

The funeral will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, December 15, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 PM Tuesday, December 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 AM Wednesday, December 15, at the church, preceding the funeral.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St PO Box 878 , Burley, ID
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
2100 Burton Ave, Burley, ID
Dec
15
Funeral
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
2100 Burton Ave, Burley,, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
Sending warm thoughts to the Neiwert "kids"- your parents are remembered fondly from our Johnson family through the Presbyterian church. They were friendly, helpful and full of community spirit. You´ll have many happy memories to comfort you.
Becky Johnson
Friend
December 22, 2021
Neiwart family, so so sorry to hear of your dad. I'll never forget the barn windows. Nor will I ever own a Lincoln. What a wonderful man .Our thoughts are with you!
Craig Bowcut
December 15, 2021
Darla, I'm so sorry to hear about your dad. He was a good man who will be missed by so many. Love and prayers to you and your family.
Mary Brown Taylor
December 13, 2021
