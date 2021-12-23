Menu
Garry Wayne Ford
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Chapel
502 2nd Ave. North
Twin Falls, ID

Garry Wayne Ford

May 18, 1941 - December 17, 2021

Garry Wayne Ford, was born May 18, 1941 to parents Iru and Eulila Ford in Claremore, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Jim. He is survived by his younger brother Larry, sister-in law Georgia, a niece Christina, and two nephews John and David, and a bus load of friends in the Twin Falls and Reno areas.

He passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday night December 17, 2021 in the hospital. He had survived 20 plus years of heart problems and two major heart surgeries. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Being the animal lover Garry was, those wishing to pay respect and remembrance, can make an donation to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 23, 2021.
Serenity Funeral Chapel
