Gary Dean Tostenson

1943 ~ 2020

Gary Dean Tostenson, age 77, of Twin Falls Idaho, peacefully passed away at home early on November 12, 2020. He died as he lived, strong and quiet, and surrounded by loved ones.

Gary was born in San Joaquin, California settled in Twin Falls, Idaho in the late seventies. After high school, Gary worked Reynolds Mortuary and the at the state hospital in Pendleton, Oregon. Next Gary found himself working at the Umatilla Army Ammunition Depot. He then found himself working for the BIA on the Navajo Indian Reservation that lasted 14 years. North Fork, Idaho was his next destination until 1979 when he found his final home here in Twin Falls.

He is survived by His wife Debbie who shared his deep love of the out doors. Sister Gale Reddy and husband Don. Children Dawn Anderson, Tracey Nielsen with husband Joe. Jim and Terri Snow. Grand children Dusty Barret, Shyla Beller, Braxton Snow, Isaac Nielsen, Austen Snow, Niccolas Nielsen. Great grand children Brylee, and Landon.

Gary enjoyed motorcycles and camping hunting and fishing.

A Celebration of Gary's life will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. All services are under the direction of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Gary's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.